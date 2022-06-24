BEAVER FALLS — Having developed a deep arsenal of pitches, Jonah Shearer has quietly forged an unbeaten high school career while on the mound — from his previous team out west all the way to the north country.
As a pitcher, Shearer has gone unbeaten at 22-0 in his three seasons of varsity baseball, which stretches back to his freshman season in Colorado.
The talented pitcher and shortstop went 17-0 in two seasons at Beaver River, also recording a save. Shearer has helped guide the Beavers to back-to-back “C” Division championships in the Frontier League a year after leading the team to a Section 3 title.
For his efforts, the versatile Shearer has been selected as the Times All-North baseball Most Valuable Player from the Frontier League.
“Absolutely, he’s a fantastic player, there’s no doubt about it,” Beaver River coach Mike Kogut said.
Shearer went Shearer went 8-0 with Beaver River and recorded a 0.93 ERA, striking out 87 and walking only 17 in 48 2/3 innings of work and noticed progress throughout the season.
“I’ve had to kind of grow and mature, especially this year with the amount of young kids we had,” Shearer said. “I really had to grow into that role of being a leader and I feel like that’s really helped me with my game overall.”
Said Kogut: “He’s a special talent for sure, we were lucky to have him with us these past three years and now we appreciate everything he was able to do to help our program.”
His senior effort came after he totaled 122 strikeouts and posted a 1.26 ERA in 57 innings during his junior season, during which he went a 9-0 on the mound.
Shearer, who also pitched a no-hitter against Alexandria in a 10-0 win on April, has set the Beavers program record for career ERA at 1.11.
“He’s definitely confident and I think when he’s on the mound, that’s his element and he succeeds out there time in and time out,” Kogut said. “Every single time we asked him to throw for us he was successful and that shows in his career stats.”
Shearer has also pitched 12 complete games over two seasons with Beaver River, including six in each campaign.
This season, Beaver River went 19-2 a year after forging a 20-2 campaign, which was capped by an 8-2 victory at West Canada Valley to win the Section 3 Class C championship last June, with Shearer orchestrating a complete-game win on the mound to complete the title run.
“It was amazing,” Shearer said of his time with the Beavers’ program. “With last year being the first year we were able to like actually play games, it was good to see how much we’ve all grown during the offseasons.”
Shearer enjoyed all this success after he went 5-0 as a freshman at Liberty High School in Colorado Springs, Colo. Then after his family relocated to the area, Shearer joined the Beaver River program and missed his sophomore season as did the rest of the team in 2020 because of COVID.
“Looking back, this has been a really cool experience,” Shearer said.
Over the offseason and into the spring campaign, Shearer has continued to develop his pitch repertoire, which now includes four pitches.
“I’ve definitely evolved,” Shearer said. “So when I pitched in Colorado, I kind of just used fastball-curveball most of the time and rarely threw my changeup. But since I started pitching here, I now throw a fastball, a curveball, a changeup and a slider. So I’ve learned a lot, it’s good to have the other two to mix in every once and a while.”
While still maintaining his velocity, he’s developed his offspeed pitches more to implement a change of pace at times.
“I think he definitely improved on his ability to attack the strike zone and be more efficient so he could keep his pitch count down,” said Kogut, “and keep himself in games longer and make himself more available more times throughout the season.
“That was definitely his biggest adjustment and it showed in how he threw every single game this year.”
At the plate, Shearer hit .433 this season, including hitting five doubles, one triple, two home runs, drove in 26 runs, scored 29 runs, and totaled 17 stolen bases.
“I started out pretty slow at the plate, so I changed my approach to thinking middle, away, instead of trying to pull everything,” Shearer said. “So that kind of worked and then later in the year, when we saw a little bit faster velocity, I kind of went back to my middle, left-center gap.”
Shearer and fellow senior pitcher/shortstop Brayden Campeau, also named as an All-North first teamer, combined to win 14 games for the Beavers this season.
“(Brayden) has improved tremendously,” Shearer said. “It’s been great to see how much he’s improved and how good he’s gotten over the past year, two years, since I’ve been here.”
Shearer hails from a military family as his dad Bobby is in the U.S. Air Force. Jonah Shearer was born in England while his dad was stationed there with the air force.
Since then, the family has resided in Arizona, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Colorado, before moving to New Bremen in the Beaver River school district, with his dad commuting to Rome each day for work.
“I’ve had a lot of fun playing baseball here,” Shearer said.
Although once living in Colorado and across the country, Shearer is a New York Mets fan, following his dad’s team allegiance.
Shearer’s favorite major league pitcher is Jacob deGrom and he sees similarities in demeanor between himself and deGrom.
“Right now they’re doing pretty good, but I really like the pitching staff that they’ve got,” Jonah Shearer said of the Mets. “I follow Jacob de Grom really closely and kind of like try to implement my style after him pitching wise.
“We’ve kind of got the same pitch mix, but besides that, I kind of just try and do what he does.”
After playing last summer with the Onondaga Snappers of Onondaga Babe Ruth, which included traveling to compete in the Babe Ruth World Series in Alabama, Shearer is one of several local ball players who have already played with the Watertown Rapids of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
“I’m having a lot of fun,” Shearer said. “It’s unfortunate that we haven’t gotten as many wins as we’d like, but the experience has still been great.”
Shearer has joined local players on the team such as Lyme pitchers Derrike Goutremout and Mike Flyzik, who were also selected to the All-North team as first teamers.
“Just like from the atmosphere in games to like the actual kids on the team, it’s just been really great,” Shearer said. “Like all the kids have bonded really well.”
Shearer will attend SUNY Oswego in the fall and he’s excited about the opportunity with the Lakers’ program.
“I got to meet with the coach and meet a few of the players and it just feels like a great atmosphere,” he said.
