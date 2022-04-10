CANTON — When the school year started, Chris Downs Jr. was planning to enjoy his senior year of basketball at Canton high school and then move on to other things once he started college.
But plans changed for Downs and he now intends to attend St. Lawrence University and play for his dad, also named Chris, on the Saints men’s basketball team next season. His older brother, Andy, also is a member of SLU’s squad.
Downs led the Golden Bears to the Section 10 Class B and overall championships this season, averaging 20.2 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Although Downs grew up in a basketball family, Chris Sr. credits his wife, Tonki, for good advice on the future of their son.
“(Andy) was somebody that was always driven and wanted to play and wanted more information,” Downs Sr. said. “Christopher didn’t feel that. My wife would often say we need to back off Chris and let Chris be Chris. To her credit he really blossomed and loves to play now and loves to work out. He’s excited about the future. We didn’t burn him out when we could have. That happens to some kids. His mother recognized he wasn’t a kid we want to burn out early.”
Downs, who is 6-foot-6, has always been more focused on what’s good for the team than trying to pad his own statistics.
“It was great,” Downs said of the past season. “When everyone is all bought into winning, nobody is worried about who gets the stats. It’s nice to not have any egos and problems with a team.”
Said Canton coach Troy Lassail, “(Downs) was a rock for us, so versatile. He was able to guard anyone on the other team. Chris is the ultimate team guy. Not only was he a really good player, but he’s a really good person. Off the court you would never know he’s a standout athlete. He’s just a joy to coach. He never got frustrated. He was always level-headed and always cared more about the team success than his own stats or awards. Sometimes when you have someone who is the best player on a team, they are driven by awards, but it’s always been about team success with Chris.”
As time went on Downs began to pick up some of the same on-court drive as his older brother Andy, a 5-11 guard with the Saints.
“The way I look up to Andy has changed over time,” Downs said. “He was super-serious and super-motivated and he wanted to win so badly. Now I understand where he’s coming from. As I’ve gotten older I realize how much I do want to win and become competitive. The way we play is different, but we both really want to win and be super-competitive.”
With his newfound drive, Downs said he can get into more heated one-on-one games at home with his older brother, because they each like to win.
“He’s a lot quicker and he has a lot more dribble moves,” Downs said. “If I can get him inside, closer to the basket, that’s where I have the advantage.”
Downs Sr. has always tried to stay out of the way when it came to their high school careers. He left most to Lassail and his assistant coach Bill Porter and just watched games from the stands like any other dad.
“I would occasionally rebound (at home) for Chris and Andy and we would talk,” Downs Sr. said. “I would hope someday that they would want to come and play for me. I’m super-excited to have them both on the team. I think both will be able to contribute at some point.”
Downs Jr. will have the advantage of coming to college and already knowing the coach and everyone else on the team.
“I always liked the (SLU) campus,” Downs said. “I didn’t think I wanted to go to college at SLU because it was so close to home. Once Andy went I realized he’s never home. He’s up there. It’s two different worlds. I realized maybe it’s a place I’m more interested in.”
