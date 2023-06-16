WATERTOWN — The role of a goalie in the sport of lacrosse is often unheralded, but is usually vital in a team’s success.
As a three-sport athlete, Patrick Duah doesn’t play lacrosse on a year-round basis, but has definitely made a lasting impact when he has.
Duah, who didn’t even pick up a goalie stick until he played in the junior varsity ranks for Watertown, was a quick learner and has developed into one of the top goalies in not just the area, but also in all of Section 3.
“I do enjoy it,” Duah said. “At first I was hesitant to play goalie in eighth grade and I was like ‘I’ll do it because the team needs a goalie.’ And I actually wasn’t really planning on sticking with it, it was more of a one-year thing and I was going to switch back to attack. But, here I am.”
Backstopped by Duah, the Cyclones recorded an unbeaten season in the Frontier League — a program first — and once again led the team to the sectional semifinals.
For his efforts, Duah as been honored as the Times All-North Most Valuable Player in boys lacrosse from the Frontier League.
“He’s such a good kid, he kind of represents everything you would want in an All-North MVP,” Watertown coach Brian Navarra said. “He’s just so generous, so kind, he’s a great leader by example he’s just a kid that you want your kids to learn from. He’s the perfect role model, for sure.”
Duah was influenced by another standout Watertown goalie in Evan Richardson, who graduated two years ago and is now attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
“He definitely did,” he said of Richardson, who was selected as All-North MVP in boys lacrosse two seasons ago. “Because at the end of my 10th-grade JV season, the coaches pulled me up,” Duah said. “And Evan is just a great leader, he’s at West Point right now. He just taught me the characteristics of a successful goalie, like leadership and communication. He just taught me everything.”
After he was called up from the junior varsity squad and promoted to the varsity team late in that season, Duah received guidance from Richardson in playing the position.
“Evan was an amazing goalie, one of the best ever at Watertown,” Navarra said. “... So losing him we kind of didn’t know what to expect with Pat. We knew he was a great athlete and man, he stepped in over the last two years and he’s been the best goalie in the area.
“And for our team, he’s been a huge part of our success.”
Duah has excelled ever since as this season he made 208 saves and recorded a .612 save percentage. He was even more busy in goal last year as he totaled 214 saves and finished with a .617 save percentage.
Clearly, Duah doesn’t mind facing a lot of shots, in fact he thrives on the challenge.
“I know that sounds crazy, but I do enjoy it,” Duah said. “It would be boring, otherwise.”
But the accomplishment he cherishes most in lacrosse is helping to lead the Cyclones to a perfect 10-0 record in the Frontier League, a first for a program. They also secured their fourth consecutive title in the league.
“It felt really good,” Duah said. “Especially starting off as a young group last year, we only had one senior the previous year, so sticking through and seeing the growth of all of our team to come together and win the Frontier League. So winning the (league championship) felt good and getting our sectional win at home felt good.”
Duah was among a core group of seniors that guided the Cyclones, including defender Joe Girardi. midfielder Mick O’Donnell and forward Jack Clough, who also made the All-North team as first teamers, along with sophomore forward Nico Spaziani.
“This season was great,” Duah said. “It’s a good group of seniors, we’re all very close on and off the field, so it’s a very exciting season. It’s just a good group of kids. ... On and off the field, we do great things.”
Duah appeared to shine most in the crucial games this year as he recorded double-digit save totals in all but three of Watertown’s 17 games this season, including an 11-save effort in a 13-11 win against General Brown on May 2 in a late-season showdown in the league.
“To have 200 saves in the Frontier League and in the nonleague games we play, it’s pretty darn good,” said Navarra, who also encouraged Duah to continue playing lacrosse before his sophomore season. “We look back as a coaching staff and think about it, he really, no pun intended, saves our butts in a few games, with double-digit saves and big saves, too. I’m certainly not going to compare him and Evan, they’re kind of at two different levels, but they were both a huge backbone and a huge part of our success.”
Duah went on to make 12 saves in a 12-8 home Section 3 quarterfinal victory over Auburn and record a season-high 18 saves in a 14-8 loss to Fayetteville-Manlius in a sectional semifinal.
“The thing about Pat is he’s just such a natural,” Navarra said. “He never truly loved lacrosse and being a goalie, in his younger days he played attack, he played in the midfield and then he kind of stepped in during his JV years as a goalie. It wasn’t like he went to summer camps or goalie camps or played on club teams, he wasn’t that guy. He would play with us in the summer in our tournaments and then show up for the season after playing a fall sport and a winter sport. He stepped in like he was ready to go, a complete natural and he was dominant.”
Duah helped back a Watertown team that allowed only 132 goals in 17 games this season, an average of just 7.8 goals yielded per game.
“It’s really fun playing goalie because you get to see the whole game going on right in front of you, especially since I used to play attack, it’s just kind of fun to see the different perspective of the game. It’s like ‘oh, he’s right here, he’s probably going to shoot at this angle’ or where the ball’s going.
“It’s just fun basically having the responsibility ... I just really like being a leader back here, also. It’s a big leadership position and I want people to look up to me and I like taking responsibility when things go wrong in the back.”
Duah isn’t planning to play lacrosse in college, as he’ll attend the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, located in Philadelphia, where he’ll engage in business studies. His brother Dominic, another standout athlete for Watertown, just recently graduated from Penn, an Ivy League school.
“It’s sad and exciting,” added Duah, who also said he may possibly play club lacrosse at Penn, if time allows. “Because I’ve known all of those kids since a very young age and I know all of them will do great things wherever they go. But also at the same time, it’s very sad because our really tight bond is going to be further apart in the future.”
THE DUAH FILE
Age: 18
Hometown: Watertown
Family: Eric and Marylene Duah, parents; Dominic, Gabriella, siblings.
Other sports: Soccer, basketball.
Other activities: Student council member, class vice president; National Honor Society.
College: University of Pennsylvania
