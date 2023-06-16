FL MVP Duah solid goaltender

Watertown’s Patrick Duah, the Times’ All-North MVP from the Frontier League, has excelled in goal the last two seasons. Chris Fitz Gerald/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The role of a goalie in the sport of lacrosse is often unheralded, but is usually vital in a team’s success.

As a three-sport athlete, Patrick Duah doesn’t play lacrosse on a year-round basis, but has definitely made a lasting impact when he has.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.