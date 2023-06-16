MASSENA — After a 4-8 season in 2022, the Massena boys lacrosse team emerged as the top team in Section 10 this season, finishing tied for first place with Salmon River with a 14-2 record and beating Ogdensburg Free Academy 17-10 in the Section 10 championship game.

One big reason for the Red Raiders’ success was the play of junior midfielder Taka Thompson, who is the Northern Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player on this year’s Times All-North boys team.

Cover Clarkson and SLU men's and women's hockey, as well as other sports at those schools and SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton. Also cover Northern Athletic Conference high school sports

