MASSENA — After a 4-8 season in 2022, the Massena boys lacrosse team emerged as the top team in Section 10 this season, finishing tied for first place with Salmon River with a 14-2 record and beating Ogdensburg Free Academy 17-10 in the Section 10 championship game.
One big reason for the Red Raiders’ success was the play of junior midfielder Taka Thompson, who is the Northern Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player on this year’s Times All-North boys team.
“He’s gotten better every year,” Massena coach Jim Morrell said. “The way we teach him is by showing him and with video. He just understands the game. He’s been playing box (lacrosse) and field since he was a little guy. He was ranked in Canada as one of the top box lacrosse players. He’s playing for a junior A team up there, not junior B.”
Thompson, who is from Awkwesasne, finished this season with 53 goals and 32 assists and has also been playing in an indoor league in Canada. His older brother, Saka, played for Salmon River and just finished his freshman year as a goalie with SUNY Potsdam.
After next season Thompson will also look for a collegiate home, or possibly a graduate season at a prep school.
“It’s just the right (college) team seeing him and getting him out there,” Morrell said. “Everyone around here wants him, the (NCAA Division III) coaches in the area. We are trying to do more and more for these kids, trying to get them to different showcases and stuff like that.”
Said Thompson, “I’d like to play college lacrosse and am looking to go for a post-graduate (year), get noticed more.”
Some of Thompson’s best competition comes at his own home when he practices against his brother.
“We’ve been playing against each other all our lives,” Thompson said. “We both know our weaknesses.”
Thompson’s knowledge of the game has been a benefit for Morrell.
“It’s awesome,” Morrell said. “You can go take different avenues in what you will do offensively, because you know he’ll do the right thing with the ball. He won’t try to go through a million people himself. He understands concepts and field awareness. He understand to pass one more time. You don’t know what angle or where the ball is coming from, but he draws guys so deep for him to create for the next guy, or he’ll throw a quick dodge on the guy and he’s scoring.
“He has the ability to score inside. Because he plays box, he can catch the ball at any angle and finish the same way. On the field he can do both, he can take the ball off movement. He gets that ball and he goes right away and makes that one move and his hands are free instantly and the ball is just coming. He doesn’t shoot at the (goalie’s) chest. He’ll miss the net more than he hits the net, but he’s missing it by two inches. He’s always getting the goalie to move.”
Morrell played for Massena himself and competed against Thompson’s dad, Mike, when he played at Salmon River. The two have been friends since high school.
“We had some good battles,” Mike Thompson said of playing against Morrell. “I’m confident in his (coaching) abilities, having that familiarity. He’s a great coach and I like the way he communicates with his players.” Said Morrell, “Him being a (football linebacker at St. Lawrence Central) and me being a running back, I had to block him. If I had the ball he had to tackle me. We had a mutual respect for each other. We played lacrosse against each other and when I was on attack he covered me. Our kids started playing hockey and we crossed paths at tournaments and we’d sit and talk for hours.”
Taka is a different type of player than his father, but Morrell sees some similarities.
“Mike was a competitor,” Morrell said. “He was one of those kids, if he got knocked down he’d get right back up and he wouldn’t retaliate. He would never turn around and go after a player, he would get him legally. If he was going to give (hits) he expected to receive them. Taka is the same way, he doesn’t take bad penalties.”
Parents: Mike and Danielle
Siblings: Brother, Saka; Sister, Stella
