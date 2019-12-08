FIRST TEAM
Ryan Green (FL MVP)
School: Belleville Henderson
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats: 25 goals, 9 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “What made Ryan a special player this year is we had a position open up that the team needed, as a finisher. And Ryan stepped in and had so much success, it was like we never missed a beat.”
— Belleville Henderson coach Shawn Maloney
Hans Schumacher (NAC MVP)
School: Malone
Class: Junior
Position: Midfield
Stats: 15 goals, 9 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “Hans is a very special player that any coach would dream of having. He has a very high skill level in every aspect of the game and is still one of the hardest workers in every practice session, an amazing understanding of the game and tactics.”
— Chris Yaw, Malone coach
Gabe Clement
School: Thousand Islands
Class: Senior
Position: Midfielder
Stats: 23 goals, 10 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “Gabe is an extremely talented athlete with great knowledge of the game and love for the sport of soccer. His work ethic and technical skills allowed him to control the middle of the field every game.”
— Thousand Islands assistant coach Drew Bretsch
Tim Cook
School: Salmon River
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield
Stats: 4 goals, 2 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “Center midfielders have to eat up space and be hard on the ball. Tim did that and more this year, really becoming a strong defensive force.”
— Tim Cook Sr., Salmon River coach
Aiden Knight
School: Colton-Pierrepont
Class: Senior
Position: Goalie
Stats: 7 goals allowed
College: Undecided
Quote: “Aiden is a tremendous athlete. He had complete control of the goal area and constantly stifled the opponents offensive threats. He was driven, motivated and possessed the ability to lead by example.”
— Bill Reed, Colton-Pierrepont coach
Nick Lennox
School: General Brown
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats: 10 goals, 6 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “As a three-sport all-star athlete, Nick has an excellent work ethic and is very self driven. He is a great teammate, player and captain. His positive attributes influenced the entire team and it showed in our undefeated Frontier League record.”
— General Brown coach Phil Jenner
Ben Rathbun
School: Watertown
Class; Senior
Position: Defender
Stats: 1 assist
College: Undecided
Quote: “Ben is an extremely competitive player who provided great leadership to the team. His mentality to win the ball and his ability to connect passes under pressure make him a fantastic defender.”
— Watertown coach Todd Heckman
Romano Sergi
School: Potsdam
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield
Stats: 11 goals, 9 assists
College: Undecided.
Quote: “Romano was a four-year starter and will be missed next season. He is the type of soccer player any coach would be lucky to have. He brings outstanding technical and tactical ability to the game as well as a strong work ethic.”
— Al Benda, Potsdam coach
Matt Skorupa
School: South Lewis
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats: 15 goals, 11 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “Matt finishes his career as the most decorated player in school history. Although man marked or double teamed in every game over the last two seasons, he finishes with 67 goals and 26 assists. His dedication and coachability will be greatly missed.”
— South Lewis coach Ed Collins
Jadon Sullivan
School: Harrisville
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats: 12 goals, 14 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “A true gentleman on and off the field. When he wraps up his athletic career at Harrisville he will be considered as one of our best all-around athletes ever.”
— Harrisville coach Rick Bearor
Cael Woodcock
School: Morristown
Class: Senior
Position: Defense
Stats: 5 goals, 5 assists
College: Undecided.
Quote: “Cael has really grown as a player throughout the past few years. He was the backbone to our team and a huge reason for all our successes. He was able to play the ball out of the air and did a great job transititioning the ball up the field.”
— Morristown coach Vanessa Ross
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Izeigha Collins, General Brown, Jr.
Tim Farns, Colton-Pierrepont, Sr.
Ethan Uliano, Watertown, Sr.
Midfield
Sam Angelo, Indian River, Sr.
Riley Connell, Watertown, Jr.
David Jenner, General Brown, Jr.
Clayton Jones, Salmon River, Sr.
Karter Jordan, Lisbon, Sr.
Peyton Snell, Parishville-Hopkinton, Jr.
Defense
Ben LaRock, Lisbon, So.
Goalie
Cooper Myers, Lowville, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Sam Arrigo, South Lewis, Sr.
Brandon Bast, Belleville Henderson, Sr.
Josh Bliss, South Jefferson, Jr.
Andy Downs, Canton, Sr.
Mason Frary, St. Lawrence, So.
Miles Gendebien, Lisbon, So.
Kyle Gaumes, Lyme, Jr.
Jaden Guga, Immaculate Heart, Sr.
Brennan Harmer, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.
Ryan Herrick, Massena, Sr.
Rob Hunter, General Brown, Sr.
Karter Jordan, Lisbon, Sr.
Cameron LaPrade, Massena, Sr.
Jackson LaRock, Lisbon, Jr.
Zachary Mast, Beaver River, Sr.
Jonah McDonald, Chateaugay, Sr.
Dalton Perry, South Jefferson, Jr.
Luke Romano, General Brown, Sr.
Keith Shafer, Malone, Jr.
Adam Szlamczynski, Harrisville, Sr.
Tate Smith, Lowville, Jr.
Trevor Weston, Lyme, Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.