GOUVERNEUR — If any player symbolized the Gouverneur football team this fall it was 5-foot-7, 150-pound quarterback Caleb Farr, who also plays defensive back and was chosen as the Times All-North MVP for Section 10.
“He represented exactly what we were this year, not very big but tough and fast,” Wildcats coach Sean Devlin said.
Farr was a key reason for the Wildcats’ greatest season in program history as they finished with an 11-1 overall record and reached the state Class C championship game.
Even though football season ended a couple of weeks ago, all that the Wildcats achieved hasn’t fully sunk in yet for Devlin as he’s moved on to coach varsity girls basketball and his players are scattered among the boys basketball and wrestling teams, and in Farr’s case, indoor track and field.
“The longer you wait, the more time as the (winter) season passes, the more time we have to reflect and realize how important it was and magical it was for us,” Devlin said. “Right now it’s still kind of fresh. Sometimes you don’t realize what you have until it’s gone.”
Farr participated in his first indoor track meet Friday night, but football is still on his mind as his body recovers from the pounding it took in a 12-game season.
“There was really no break from football to indoor track,” Farr said. “I’m still in football shape. I’m a little beat up, I don’t think I’m fully recovered yet. I feel like it really wore down my body, I wasn’t used to that extra four weeks. “You realize (football is over) every day more and more as time goes on. We know we aren’t going to play together anymore. It’s just crazy that we went that far.”
Farr was valuable to the Wildcats in may ways. He understood what Devlin wanted done on the field and ran both the offense and the defense.
His lack of size was not a hinderance as a quarterback, in fact in many ways it helped Gouverneur’s offense because defenses had trouble finding him, leading to his rushing total of 1,068 yards.
“If you watch what we do from an end-zone perspective, we run a lot of misdirection stuff,” Devlin said. “He did get lost behind people and the next thing you know he was on you for a seven- or eight-yard gain.”
Said Farr, “It’s easy for me to go into the middle and get lost and pop out for a big gain. I always wondered what (state playoff) teams thought, when they saw us on film.”
If any one play this season summarized what Farr was about, as a football player, it was the tying touchdown he scored in overtime against Potsdam in a game the Wildcats went on to win 15-14, preserving an undefeated streak against NAC teams that has gone four straight regular seasons.
The stats show that Farr tied the game on a 12-yard run, but Farr actually took a pile of players with him the final eight yards and into the end zone. The play resembled old-time football footage from the days when the sport looked more like rugby.
“It was crazy,” Farr said of the play. “When I’m stuck in a pile, I keep moving my feet because that’s the only thing I can do. Usually it comes to a stop. It kept getting faster and faster and eventually my feet left the ground and I got in the end zone. I was kind of surprised the whistle didn’t get blown.”
Farr also excelled on the defensive side of the ball for the Wildcats.
“He can keep up with any receiver we saw, because of his speed,” Devlin said. “He understood his limitations. He knows he isn’t going to out-jump people. He knows all our coverages. You never had to worry about him being out of position and he can chase people down if there is a breakaway.”
The Farr file
Hometown: Richville
Parents: Tammy Farr, Corie Farr
Siblings: brother, Jesse; sister, Alyssa
