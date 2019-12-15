FOMBO AZAH
(SECTION 3 CO-MVP)
School: Carthage
Grade, Position: Sr., Running back
Height, Weight: 5-8, 190
Stats: 2552 rushing yards, 36 rushing TD’s.
College Plans: Undecided, criminal justice
Coach’s report: “Fombo is an animal! He is powerful enough to break tackles and fast enough to run by you. Great young man on and off the field. His stats were ridiculous and he worked very hard to get to that point.”
— Jason Coffman, Carthage
CHAD BACH
(SECTION 3 CO-MVP)
School: Lowville
Grade, Position: Sr., Quarterback
Height, Weight: 6-3, 215
Stats: 1,638 rushing yards, 27 rushing TDs. 70-of-121 passing, 1535 passing yards, 26 passing TDs.
College Plans: Lacrosse at Hobart
Coach’s report: “Chad was a beast for us this year. Was one of the best all-around football players I’ve seen in 40 years of being around north country football.” — Josh Coffman, Lowville
CALEB FARR (NAC MVP)
School: Gouverneur
Grade, Position: Senior, Defensive back
Height, weight: 5-7 150
Stats: 1,068 yards rushing
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “Caleb is a tough football player. He is very fast and not afraid of contact. He has been an asset to our team the last two years and been the catalyst to our success. He understands everything we are trying to do, and does it well.” — Sean Devlin Gouverneur coach
THOMAS ALBRIGHT
School: Carthage
Grade, position: Sr., Defensive back
Height, weight: 6-3, 180
Stats: 72 tackles, 6 INTs. 249 receiving yards, 4 TDs.
College plans: undecided
Coach’s report: “Thomas is a ‘big time gamer.’ The bigger the game, the better he got. Was the leader of our secondary for the past three years. He was also a huge target for Nick Cavellier on the offensive side of the ball.” — Jason Coffman, Carthage
MIGUEL BLUNT
School: Carthage
Grade, position: Sr., Defensive line
Height, weight: 6-1, 198
Stats: 107 tackles, 9 sacks
College plans: football in college
Coach’s report: “Miguel was nightmare match up for offensive tackles. His mix of speed and strength got him around and through the opponents offensive line the past two years. Sixteen tackles in the state championship game!” — Jason Coffman, Carthage
GARRET DECKER
School: Indian River
Grade, position: Jr., Offensive line
Height, weight: 5-11, 220
Stats: Led the line that had 4,000 yards rushing
College plans: undecided
Coach’s report: “Garret’s drive to be the best has helped him to be an elite offensive lineman. The extra work in the off-season has definitely paid off. He leads our line with his drive and knowledge of our offense. Garret is a ‘True Warrior.’” — Cory Marsell, Indian River
CONNOR EDICK
School: Beaver River
Grade, position: Jr., Linebacker
Height, weight; 5-10, 193
Stats: 129 tackles, 10.5 for a loss, 305 rushing yards
College plans: undecided
Coach’s report: “Connor was the heart and soul of our defense. A true student of the game with a real high football IQ. He just has a knack for always being around the football.” — Matt Lyndaker, Beaver River
NICHOLAS EMBRY
School: Gouverneur
Grade, position: Sr., Offensive line
Height, weight: 6-1, 230
Stats: Team scored 40-plus points seven times
College plans: SUNY Cortland or SUNY Canton
Coach’s report: “Nick filled a big gap for us this year after missing the entire season last year with a week one shoulder injury. He converted from tight end to offensive tackle, which allowed us to be bigger up front. He became an immediate impact.” — Sean Devlin Gouverneur coach
CASEY FARRELL
School: Carthage
Grade, position: Sr., Kicker/Punter
Height, weight: 6-0, 165
Stats: 69 extra points this year, Made field goals from 34, 42, 46, 42 and 32 yards.
College plans: D-1 football
Coach’s report: “What a weapon! If we got inside the 30, I knew we could take a shot at a field goal. He made a 46-yarder in the Carrier Dome look easy to start the year. I can’t wait to see his stats in college. We will miss his talent.” — Jason Coffman, Carthage
COLTON FRIEDERSDORF
School: Lowville
Grade, position: Sr., Defensive back
Height, weight: 6-1, 165
Stats: 36 solos tackles, 14 assists, 7 interceptions (3 returned for TDs)
College plans: undecided
Coach’s report: “Colton is a great competitor. His quiet toughness and winning attitude made our team better every day either in practice or in games.” — Josh Coffman, Lowville
MeSEAN JOHNSON
School: OFA
Grade, position: Sr., Defensive back
Height, weight: 6-1, 176
Stats: 885 rushing yards, 372 receiving yards, two TD punt returns
College plans: undecided
Coach’s report: “MeSean was our most explosive player. He was a factor in all aspects of the game, offensively, defensively and special teams. He is a tremendous person and competitor, a pleasure to coach.” — Matt Tessmer OFA coach
ZACH KIRKA
School: Potsdam
Grade, position: Sr., Linebacker
Height, weight: 5-11, 200
Stats: 91 tackles College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “A very versatile defensive player. He put teammates in the best positions and was like having a coach on the field.” — Jim Kirka, Potsdam coach
LUC LaFLAIR
School: OFA
Grade, position: Sr., Offensive line
Height, weight: 6-5, 250
Award: NAC Outstanding Lineman College plans: St. Lawrence or SUNY Brockport
Coach’s report: “Luc was a three-year starter and co-captain. He improved every year he played. He is a big, strong kid who was, at times, dominant on the field. He is also an excellent discus thrower for the track team.” — Matt Tessmer OFA coach
COLT LYNDAKER
School: Lowville
Grade, position: Jr., Offensive line
Height, weight: 6-4, 285
Stats: Team rushed 3504 yards and passed for 1574 yards
College plans: undecided
Coach’s report: “Colt has great size, athleticism, and technique. He has improved a great deal every year and I can’t wait to see how good he is next year.” — Josh Coffman, Lowville
GAVIN MACAULAY
School: Lowville
Grade, position: Jr., Wide receiver
Height, weight: 6-3, 180
Stats: 32 catches, 656 receiving yards, 12 TD’s.
College plans: undecided
Coach’s report: “Gavin is a nightmare match up for other teams as a receiver. He has great size, good speed, runs great routes, and catches everything that is near him.” — Josh Coffman, Lowville
CONNOR MACKAY
School: Thousand Islands
Grade, position: Jr., Linebacker
Height, weight: 6-2, 180
Stats: 103 tackles, 12.9 per game/ 713 passing yards
College plans: undecided
Coach’s report: “Connor is a true sideline to sideline linebacker. He reads offenses exceptionally well, likes to study film, and loves contact. Opposing teams have to specifically game plan to make sure he gets blocked, and he still had over 100 tackles. But above all, he is a great kid. Coaching Connor is a real pleasure and the entire coaching staff it excited he is only a Junior!” — Ryan Kendall, Thousand Islands
STEPHEN MORLEY
School: OFA
Grade, position: Sr., Wide Receiver
Height, weight: 6-4, 194
Stats: 231 receiving yards, 360 rushing yards College plans: Mercyhurst (lacrosse)
Coach’s report: Stephen was strong and versatile for us as a three-year starter. He could play any position. Hes a great kid, quiet leader and an excellent student. He will be greatly missed.” — Matt Tessmer OFA coach
COLLIN NULL
School: Carthage
Grade, position: Sr., Offensive line
Height, weight: 6-1, 280
Stats: 3,863 total team rushing yards, 1,013 total team passing yards
College plans: football in college
Coach’s report: “Bubba was a leader on both sides of the ball for the past four years. He never missed a game and didn’t take any plays off. Big, strong and mean, exactly what you need in a lineman.” — Jason Coffman, Carthage
GUILLERMO ROSARIO ACOSTA
School: Indian River
Grade, position: Jr., Running back
Height, weight: 5-10, 170
Stats: 1,652 rushing yards, 25 TDs
College plans: undecided
Coach’s report: “Guillermo has great speed and vision for a high school running back. He had the ability to run by would be tacklers and run through them as well. Guillermo averaged close to 10 yards a carry with opposing defenses designed specifically to stop him.” — Cory Marsell, Indian River
JACOB SHIPPEE
School: Gouverneur
Grade, position: Sr., Defensive line
Height, weight: 5-10 190
Stats: 118 tackles College plans: undecided
Coach’s report: “Jake is one of the best defensive players in the league. He is a very good tackler and understands defensive schemes. Other teams have to account for him in their game preparation.” — Sean Devlin, Gouverneur coach
WILL VARNEY
School: Potsdam
Grade, position: Jr., Running back
Height, weight: 6-0, 220
Stats: 1,399 yards rushing
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s report: “A great combination of speed and power. All teams schemed to stop him and couldn’t.” — Jim Kirka, Potsdam coach
ELIJAH WHITFIELD
School: Carthage
Grade, position: Sr., Linebacker
Height, weight: 6-2, 160
Stats: 131 Tackles, 4 INTs.
College plans: undecided
Coach’s report: “Eli has been a defensive leader for four years. He led us in tackles and was the defensive coach on the field. He called every signal and made sure we were always aligned properly. He finds the football and is in on most tackles.” — Jason Coffman, Carthage
JAKE WHITMORE
School: Indian River
Grade, position: So., Defensive line
Height, weight: 5-11, 190
Stats: 52 tackles, 11 sacks, blocked punt
College plans: undecided
Coach’s report: “Jake has a motor that doesn’t stop. He is a very strong and fast defensive lineman that plays 100 miles an hour all the time. He has a great work ethic and is a great young man.” — Cory Marsell, Indian River
2019 TIMES ALL-NORTH FOOTBALL
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Jackson Jones, OFA, Sr.
Running backs: Anthony Rasmussen, South Jefferson, Sr.; Deante Hall, Watertown, So.; Brady Vosburgh, South Lewis, Sr.
Wide receiver: Noah Zehr, Beaver River, Jr.
Offensive Line: K.J. Sapp, Potsdam, Sr.; Giovanni Orcesi, General Brown, Sr.; Anthony Lashway, Carthage, Sr.; Harrison Scott, Carthage, Jr.; Gavin Moyer, Lowville, Jr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Tanner Colvard, Indian River, Sr.; Zion Tevaga, Carthage, Sr.; Andrew Beyer, Lowville, Jr.
Linebacker: Mark Barr, OFA, Sr.; Mitchell Tyler, Gouverneur, Sr.; Isaac Lyndaker, Lowville, Sr.; Jackson Worden, South Jefferson, Sr.; Ryan Gates, Carthage, Sr.
Defensive back: Cayden Stowell, Gouverneur, Sr.; Nick Cavellier, Carthage, Sr.; Sam Bush, Beaver River, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterback: Dominic Monacelli, Massena, So.; Cody Spann, South Lewis, So.
Running backs: Jaiden Ramsey, Watertown, Sr.; Eli Rawleigh, General Brown, So.
Wide receiver: Ashton Cloce, Canton, Jr.; Josh Demko, Carthage, Jr.; Adam Hilton, Sandy Creek, Sr.; Brett Myers, Lowville, Sr.; Rowan Marsell, Indian River, So.
Tight end: Steven Horner, St. Lawrence, Sr.
Offensive line: Cash Feeley, St. Lawrence, Sr.; James Irvine, Watertown, Jr.; Colby Stewart, Thousand Islands, Sr.; Remy Bunker, South Jefferson, Sr.; Stephen McCargar, Potsdam, Sr.; Ian McDermott, Massena, Sr.
Defensive line: Tyler Van Brocklin, Canton, Sr.; Chris Wetterhahn, Thousand Islands, Sr.
Linebacker: Joseph Cummings, Gouverneur, Jr.; Bobby Voss, Potsdam, Jr.; Joey Martin, Indian River, Sr.; Levi Darling, Sandy Creek, Sr.; Branton Carpenter, South Lewis, Sr.
Defensive back: Hunter Blauvelt, Canton, Jr.; Logan McCargar, Potsdam, Jr.
