CARTHAGE — Showing his dedication to the sport, Carter Kempney met up with a younger Carthage player on a Sunday for an impromptu shooting session.
Often teaming up with former Comets player Josh Demko, this time Kempney received a call from eighth-grader and up-and-coming goalie Connor Hickey, and the two gather on the high school’s turf field.
Once an up-and-coming player himself and happy to help out with some advice as well, Kempney suddenly finds himself at the end of his varsity career at the school and now even in a teaching mode for those young players looking up to him.
“Definitely Josh, me and him, we actually come here and shoot every night and we shoot on Connor Hickey a lot,” Kempney said. “He’s only in eighth grade and he’s making saves that I don’t see a lot of the high school goalies make, so he’s definitely going to be a great player some day.”
Kempney, whose varsity career stretches back to the seventh grade, has been selected as the Times All-North boys lacrosse Most Valuable Player from the Frontier League.
“Carter’s a great athlete, but even more important, he’s a great kid,” Carthage boys lacrosse coach Jason Coffman said. “He’s got great compassion and humility. For the accolades that he has, he’s still such a grounded and down-to-earth kid.”
The Syracuse University-bound Kempney experienced a new kind of season for himself as he developed as both a leader and a more versatile player as a midfielder.
“He’s been a pleasure to coach and to watch him become a leader this year, he did everything that I could possibly ask him to do,” Coffman said. “It was great to watch him mature into a young adult this year.”
Having been selected as an All-American who will compete in two prestigious tournaments before he moves on to Syracuse, Kempney is proud to have been part of the lacrosse legacy at Carthage.
“Definitely this year I took on more of a leadership role, to get the guys motivated, to get the guys wanting to do more, like the guys wanting to come out here and shoot on the weekends,” Kempney said. “I definitely felt more like a leader this year because the kids would come to me and ask me a lot of things. It kind of felt like I was helping all of them out while I was having fun playing lacrosse.”
Kempney generated 62 goals this season and totaled 86 points to pace the Frontier League in both categories.
“This community is very supporting and I love how supporting they are,” Kempney said. “Because I’ll just be walking around town and someone will say ‘hey Carter, you had a great game last night.’ It’s awesome because if you live in a big community, you would never get that. Definitely, smaller communities are cool and going somewhere out of a small community is cool, because then they follow you all the way up and that’s definitely really great.”
He also recorded 24 assists — 10 more than last season — as his role in the midfield for the Comets changed this year.
“It definitely made me more cerebral on the field, just like looking out and seeing where each and every kid is and finding the open man when you dodge,” Kempney said. “Because half the time when I dodged, there was an immediate double team, so there was always someone open, so I always had to find the open man.”
A natural goal scorer with a scoring mentality, Kempney had to adjust his approach this season as at times, he was focused on passing the ball to teammates so they had the opportunity to score.
“This year was definitely different because this year I feel like teams keyed on me more than ever and obviously I got their best defender every single game,” Kempney said. “And it kind of forced me to kind of look for the open man instead of just taking the ball to the cage every single time like I’m used to.
“But I definitely really enjoy getting to see that aspect of the game because I think it really grew me as a player because you’ve got to able to do everything in college, because everyone in college was the best player on their high school team.”
He also hopes his development as a balanced midfielder will help his game at the college level.
“There’s definitely not a lot of two-way middies these days,” Kempney said. “Because obviously you watch college and usually after offense gets possession, they run right off the field and the d-middies come right on, But I’m definitely going to try and be a two-way middie as much as I can because you can contribute more so hopefully I get a chance to do that.”
Kempney also enjoyed other responsibilities, such as clearing the ball and helping to set up the team’s transition game.
In all in his six-season varsity career with the Comets, Kempney totaled 219 points, including 171 goals and 48 assists.
“With Carter, he’s someone who has always taken what the upperclassmen said to heart,” Coffman said. “And when they would get on him when he was the younger guy, he worked harder because of that. And seeing him become and being that leader was absolutely awesome, we went as Carter went this year and he knew it and the kids knew it.
“They hung on his every word ... and there was a certain level of intensity that he brought that kids didn’t want to let him down, they wanted to match his intensity, they wanted to make Carter proud as well, so it was pretty cool to watch.”
Kempney is pleased to have been part of the Carthage program, which was built by former coach Kirk Ventiquattro, who was his varsity coach in the seventh and eighth grades.
“That definitely influenced me because obviously you see all those greats, like the Powell brothers, the Coffmans and all them,” Coffman said. “You see them and all they did in college and in high school, and that kind of sets a bar for you.”
Carthage forged a 12-5 record this season, including 9-3 in the league, as the team finished in second place in the circuit.
The Comets also recorded nonleague wins against Penn Yan and Cazenovia before losing at New Hartford, 16-7, in the first round of Class C sectional play.
“We had a pretty good year, but it didn’t end the way I wanted it to end, because I’m a senior and I wanted us to go further,” Kempney said. “But I’m actually really proud of how we played because we are really young. A lot of our best players are sophomores and to see them come out and compete the way they did was just great.”
Looking ahead, Kempney will play in the Nike National Senior All-American Game on July 9 at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Md. He is one of 46 seniors from around the country selected to compete in the event.
Kempney has also been chosen to compete in the Under Armour Senior All-America game on July 30 at Homewood Field on the campus of Johns Hopkins.
He will then head on to Syracuse, keeping up the family tradition as older sisters Kailah and Braelie both attended the university and played there.
“I think it taught me way more then I’ll ever know,” Kempney said of lacrosse. “Because it taught me not only to be like determined and to keep pushing yourself, but also it taught you character and everything because I traveled the world for lacrosse and I got to meet all different kids in all different areas. ... I think it really helped build my character as a person.”
