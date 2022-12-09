ADAMS — As a versatile player, Jude Cook was truly the center of South Jefferson’s success in soccer this season.
Cook continued to play the vital role of central midfielder for his team, taking on even more of a leadership role this year.
He emerged as one the most talented and skillful players in the Frontier League, if not in all of Section 3.
Cook also guided South Jefferson to a sectional semifinal, where the Spartans were edged by eventual state champion Skaneateles.
For his efforts, Cook has been selected as the All-North MVP in boys soccer from the Frontier League.
“He was a dominant player in our center of the field,” South Jefferson first-year head coach Jon Lawlee said. “When teams start to game-plan around you, you know you’re having a good season.”
“That’s where I’ve played really my whole life,” Cook said of playing as a central midfielder. “I think this year I had a little bit more freedom to get on the ball and play the way I wanted to play. Just because we had a new coach, too, and he like told me ‘you’re like the center of the team, however you play best, play that way and we can adjust.’”
Cook generated 10 goals and assisted on four others to record 24 points in his senior season, but displayed plenty of other qualities while on the field.
“I think this year it was more like a confidence thing, like being a senior just helps you play better, because it’s your last year and you have to be the best,” Cook said.
A varsity player since he was called up to the team during his freshman year, Cook became even more of a leader this year as he served as captain along with fellow senior Evan Widrick.
“He definitely took on a leadership role on the team,” Lawlee said. “We had 11 seniors this year and he was still a leader among them. His work ethic was unbelievable this year, he went 100 percent in everything he did and actually brought the level of our practices up. We talked in the beginning of the year about game speed all the time in practice, and he took it to heart and really elevated that part of our team.”
Cook also got stronger physically entering this season as he plays soccer almost year round.
“Jude has always been a really good player,” Lawlee said. “However, this last year he put a lot of time in over the spring and summer and he came back a different player. He was stronger, his knowledge of the game was a lot better and he was a captain on our team — even though we have a lot of seniors. So he came into this season ready to play.”
Cook enjoys playing in the midfield, a role that includes a blend of defensive and offensive responsibilities.
“I just try to do whatever I can,” Cook said of his style of play. “I’ve been told I’m good in transition, which is definitely effective like in counterattacks and going from defense to offense.”
With his presence on the field, Cook led a balanced Spartans team that generated 34 goals on the season while yielding just eight tallies.
“There is definitely a lot of talent on the team and I think there’s only three guys that actually play soccer year round,” Cook said. “But everyone else, they’re just athletes and they work hard and we’re all good friends. So there’s definitely a strong sense of like camaraderie on the team and that really helps, like we push each other to be better.”
Bryce Goodnough anchored South Jefferson’s defense, which was backed by fellow senior and goalkeeper Widrick.
“I love playing with Bryce, it seems like with Bryce, everywhere you look he’s there,” Cook said. “He probably has the most endurance of any soccer player I’ve ever met. He’s definitely like one of the hardest workers on the team and any where you need him on the field he’ll be there.
“And it’s always nice to know he’s back there,” Cook said of Widrick. “Because even if they beat our defense and the rest of our team, they’re still probably not going to beat Evan.”
With Cook leading the way, South Jefferson went 12-2-2 this season, including an 8-1-1 record in the Frontier League to claim the “B” Division championship.
The Spartans’ only two losses were to “A” Division champion Watertown and the setback to Skaneateles in a 1-0 decision in a Section 3 Class B semifinal on Oct. 25.
“This was probably our best season in a while,” Cook said. “Everyone expected it to be good. I mean we all wanted to win sectionals in the end, so that was unfortunate.”
The Lakers went on to claim their second consecutive state championship.
“That was too bad,” Cook said of the loss. “It definitely sucks losing, especially to Skaneateles, they’re two-time reigning champs I think and they lost some good players from last year. We all thought we could beat them, we knew it was going to be a tough game, but they’re a good team. And it makes it worse to see that they went on to win states because we knew if we beat them, we had the chance to do the same.”
Cook has drawn high praise from coaches around the Frontier League — even from a team that South Jefferson didn’t play this season.
“The All-North MVP is without question Jude Cook from South Jefferson,” Copenhagen boys soccer coach Logan Spaulding said. “The team reminded me of a Lowville basketball team, where there wasn’t one stud trying to score 40 points. “However, he made his teammates around him better and was the focal point in every game.”
This was the first season as head coach for Lawlee, who previously served as the team’s assistant coach.
“There was a little transition,” Cook said. “Because our practice style, like what we did for practice this year was a lot more effective. Because we would just play, like we’re do some drills, maybe, but probably two-thirds or three-quarters of practice we would just be playing and getting guys on the ball and playing together as a team. And I think that helped with conditioning and it made people better and more confident, and with team chemistry it helped a lot, too.”
Cook plays soccer in the offseason mostly with the local Black Rock Soccer Academy team, which plays out of Immaculate Heart Central.
“With Black Rock we went to showcases all over New York and we played in the UPSL, which is like a semipro league,” Cook said. “We would go to Massachusetts and Lake Placid a lot and Utica and the Syracuse area.”
The Black Rock team competes in the United Premier Soccer League’s Division 1, which includes Evan Widrick, as well as players attending the academy who also play for IHC’s varsity soccer team.
“I play with really talented guys,” Cook said of his Black Rock team, which is also made up of players from South America and Europe. “So definitely, it’s different playing for them when I’m not the best player, we’re I’m lucky to start (on the team). I had to earn my place to play with Black Rock, because most of the players are better than me and I think that just me push myself that one step farther to get me ready for the high school season.”
Cook, who plays defense for Black Rock, said that this experience has also strengthened his overall game.
“I think definitely playing in those leagues gets you mentally and physically prepared,” Cook said. It’s semipro, so there’s like grown men on the other teams, but not on our team because we are high school players. So that is quite an experience.”
Cook doesn’t have any plans for college right now, but he may pursue studies in engineering, possibly at Rochester Institute of Technology or Clarkson. But he’s keeping his options open.
“For me it’s always just been, just like winning with the team, especially with the South Jeff guys,” Cook added. “There’s no better feeling for me than coming out of hard game with a win and being with all my best friends and being able to share that winning feeling with them. Especially when you work so hard for it.”
