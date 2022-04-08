PHILADELPHIA — Adrien LaMora remembers how anxious she was when she played in her first Section 3 final in eighth grade.
LaMora and Indian River fell to eventual state champion Class A champion Jamesville-DeWitt, 76-61, in the 2018 sectional final. The reality of that game is something she can still recall.
“I was so nervous playing that game in the Carrier Dome against players like Jamie Boeheim, Momo LaClair and Meg Hair,” LaMora said. “To say I was nervous was an understatement.”
Fast-forward to the end of the 2022 season and LaMora has become one of the best players in the section in her own right. The 6-foot point guard/forward average 20.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
LaMora helped the Warriors to a 19-3 record, a sweep of the Frontier League “A” Division regular season and playoff crowns and a Section 3 Class A semifinal berth. Those efforts have made the senior the Times All-North Frontier League girls basketball Most Valuable Player.
In a year that was one of the best in area history with Copenhagen winning the program’s first state title and General Brown making the state semifinals, LaMora’s all-around play made her the popular pick among area coaches. Many singled out the Canisuis-bound player as the league’s MVP without hesitation.
“I’m very happy the other coaches took notice of her and recognized her,” Warriors head coach Jim Whitley said.
LaMora helps run the Indian River offense and has become one of the most well-rounded players in the area. Her scoring prowess has always been there, but she’s flourished in one particular area that isn’t on a stat sheet.
“I think my biggest improvement has been my confidence,” LaMora said.
Her coach sees that, but also sees one area that she’s also improved upon. LaMora was successful at getting her teammates involved, including Bella Davis (10 points per game) and Ravan Marsell (8.5 ppg).
“Her court vision has gotten so much better,” Whitley said. “No one makes the right play 100 percent of the time, but Adrien will make the right decision 95 percent of the time.”
She’ll get to continue her longtime rivalry with close friend and two-time All-North MVP Jackie Piddock, who eclipsed the Section 3 all-time scoring mark with 2.508 points during the season.
The pair bonded during the coronavirus pandemic that wiped out the end of the 2020 campaign and abbreviated the 2021 season. The pair would often play one-on-one against each other at the other person’s house.
One of the first people to congratulate Piddock on getting the record was LaMora. She embraced her friend after the announcement was made during the Frontier League “A” Division final.
“We went into the huddle after a timeout and they said she broke the record, so I just ran over and gave her a huge,” LaMora said.
The two will play each other in college as Piddock will play for Marist and LaMora for Canisius in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
“Most freshman usually don’t play during their freshman year of college because they have to learn the system,” Whitley said. “However, (LaMora) has a great basketball IQ.”
LaMora knows that she’s going to have to raise her level of play in college. She was taken aback by the talent of college basketball players, but playing against top competition during her final high school season has made her ready.
“Playing against players like Amarah Streiff of Bishop Ludden has got me ready for playing at the next level,” LaMora said. “She’s a really great player and very physical.”
LaMora leaves the program among the Warriors’ other elite players, like Paige Leonard and Kammika Barnes. Overall, she’s been happy with her high school career.
“I’m going to miss playing at Indian River, but it was a pretty great career,” LaMora said.
