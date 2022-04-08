GOUVERNEUR — When Gouverneur faced Canton in the Section 10 Class B girls basketball championship game, Raelin Burns scored two points.
That was because the Golden Bears played a box-and-one defense on Burns, which only enabled her teammates to shine more.
Gouverneur won the game 37-27 to claim its first Section 10 championship since 1989, which was all Burns cared about.
It was not often that Burns barely made the scoresheet. She was the Northern Athletic Conference Central Division Most Valuable Player, won the prestigious Jan Reetz Award and is the Section 10 Most Valuable Player on this year’s Times All-North team.
“I thought it was awesome,” said Burns of the championship. “We’d been working for this since we were really little. We made it farther than we thought we could.
“(Beating Canton) was a really big deal. We had been battling with them for so many years. To come out on top was awesome.”
As for hardly scoring that night, Burns said, “I was happy whatever we could do to get the win. I would sacrifice anything I could.”
Burns finished the season average 16 points, five rebounds and four steals a game, playing with classmates Cierra Besaw, Lexi Devlin and Tori Salisbury.
Those girls have been on basketball teams at Gouverneur together since they were in grade school and had played for Lexi’s dad, Sean, since they were in the seventh grade.
“They played so many games together,” Sean Devlin said of his seniors. “Our other players knew we have Raelin and if we need a big shot, she can make it. If she had the ball with the game on the line, we always had a chance. She brings confidence in the other players.
“Raelin is an ultimate team player. If she has to score 20 for us to win, she would. If she has to dish the ball so we can win, that’s what she would do. She never made it about her.”
Burns also is a humble player. When asked about winning the Reetz Award, which in the past has gone to players like Missy West and Paige McCormick she said, “It’s an honor. I can’t believe that I’m on that list, honestly.”
Another player on that list is Burns’ next coach, Clarkson’s Maureen (Curley) Webster, who won the award in 2005 for Madrid-Waddington.
“I think (Clarkson) will be a big adjustment,” Burns said. “I have to get used to playing with new people. I think I’ll be all right. Clarkson is close to home and they have really good science programs. I’m interested in the health care field.”
Webster will be getting a player next season who receives nothing but praise from her Gouverneur coach.
“She is very even keel,” Devlin said. “She’s never too high, never too low. She doesn’t talk a lot. She’s played for me for a long time and she just shows up and does her job. I don’t think I’ve ever heard her complain about officiating or anything. She never lets that get into her head and bother her game.
“She’s a competitive person. She’s reserved. Academically, she’s competitive. She plays soccer and softball as well and she challenges herself more than anything just to get better. She’s never missed an open gym. She’s striving to get a little bit better in everything, not just in basketball.”
Burns also has a great appreciation for playing for Devlin the last five years.
“He always is really encouraging,” Burns said. “He always wants us to give 100 percent and has always pushed us to our best potential. He’s worked with us since middle school and it makes him easier to talk to. We know we can ask him about anything and suggest things and he will have an open mind.”
