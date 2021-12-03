Kat Probst
Immaculate Heart (Frontier League MVP)
Class: Junior
Position: Forward
Stats: 35 goals, 7 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “She’s a great all-around player that plays at both ends of the field and she’ll do anything to win.”
- IHC coach Kurt Robbins
Libby Rogers
Massena (NAC MVP)
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield
Stats: 11 goals, 7 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “I thought she had a great season. Had she played at forward she would have had more goals, but we kept her at midfield. She created chances for everyone else and controlled play.” - Massena coach Ryan Hayes
Olivia Cook
Chateaugay
Class: Junior
Position: Forward
Stats: 33 goals, 16 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Olivia lead the east division is scoring by a wide margin. She put constant pressure on the opposing team’s defense and teams defensively focused on her . Despite being marked she still was able to produce great numbers and create opportunities for her teammates.”
- Chateaugay coach Jason LaPlante.
Emily Jordan
Lisbon
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats: 25 goals, 17 assists
College plans: SUNY Potsdam
Coach’s quote: “Emily is the definition of a leader. She is one of the most committed players I have ever met and has had her goals for her high school career dreamt up since she was a little girl. She showed up to every practice and game giving 100 percent.”
- Courtney Labeau , Lisbon coach
Callie LaFontaine
Lyme
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats: 31 goals, 14 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Callie is an exceptional athlete who played anywhere we needed her to this season and did whatever it took to help her team win. She is an outstanding finisher who now holds the all time scoring and points records for Lyme. Callie is a very humble, unselfish, and dedicated player who will be greatly missed next season.”
- Lyme coach Mary Guyette
Tatum Overton
Watertown
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield Stats: 23 goals, 11 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “It was great to know that we started every game with the best player on the field.” - Watertown coach Mike VanNostrand
Kylee Peterson
Chateaugay
Class: Senior
Position: Defense
Stats: 4 goals, 4 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “She is a tremendous defender and is always all over the field. Kylee is a very versatile player. Her speed and toughness is second to none. During our run to the final four we moved her to stopper and she anchored the defense giving up no goals in three sectional games and the regional final.”
- Chateaugay coach Jason LaPlante.
Torie Salisbury
Gouverneur
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield
Stats: 14 goals, 6 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Torie’s main position was (center midfield) but she could and did play forward and other midfield positions. She was a leader on and off the soccer field and was instrumental in the team’s success.”
- Kurt Wells, Gouverneur coach.
Macy Shultz
South Jefferson
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats: 27 goals, 12 assists
College plans: UMass-Lowell (lacrosse)
Coach’s quote: “Macy is a bonafide goal scorer who has led our team in scoring all 6 years she was on varsity. Her ability to finish will be greatly missed.”
- Former South Jefferson coach Terry Burgess.
Malena Stevenson
Lyme
Class: Junior
Position: Defense
Stats: 5 goals, 2 assists
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: “Malena is a very technical player and reads the game exceptionally well. She is very composed even when under pressure, which makes her a great defender. She also creates scoring opportunities when she gets forward. Malena is a very coachable and dedicated player who always works hard to improve her game.”
- Lyme coach Mary Guyette
Delaney Wiley
Thousand Islands
Class: Junior
Position: Goalie
Stats: 168 saves
College plans: Undecided
Coach’s quote: Delaney is a fierce competitor that works hard to get better everyday. She has become an excellent goalkeeper and with another year left I expect a great deal from her.”
-Thousand Islands coach Shannon Amo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.