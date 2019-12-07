FIRST TEAM
Kelsey Bennett (NAC MVP)
School: Hammond
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats: 42 goals, 17 assists
College: Considering SUNY Potsdam
Quote: “She’s very athletic in what she does. We just let her go out and do what she does, be athletic. She has a good nose for the ball.”
— Hammond coach Shawn Dack
Hannah Freeman
School: Lowville
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield
Stats: 25 goals, 10 assists
College: Rider University
Quote: She’s very, very skillful. She has the ability to play anywhere and that’s why we put her at center-mid, because she has the ability to control all of the midfield and beyond.”
— Lowville coach Leo Sammon
Kamyrn Barnes
School: LaFargeville
Class: Senior
Position: Midfielder
Stats: 25 goals, 6 assists
College: Liberty University
Quote: “She is a generational player. Always looking to make her and her teammates better. Tireless effort during games ... She helped the younger players get better by providing positive feedback and great leadership.”
— LaFargeville coach Joshua Baughn
Olivia Buckley
School: Copenhagen
Class: Senior
Position: Goalie
Stats: 11 shutouts, .963 save pct.
College: Undecided
Quote: “Olivia is the backbone of our team. She is dependable and reliable in the most critical games, always coming up with big saves that help control our game against the toughest competitors. Her attitude and persistence to learn and grow is unmatched.”
— Copenhagen coach Charity Smykla
Natalie Cowen
School: Potsdam
Class: Sophomore
Position: Defense
Stats: 7 team shutouts
College: Undecided
Quote: “Natalie played sweeper most of our season and was instrumental in our ability to win the Central Division and not get scored on during the playoffs.”
— Potsdam coach Joe Stark
Abby Hart
School: Edwards-Knox
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats: 21 goals, 8 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “Abby was an offensive threat and made everyone around her better. With her speed and strong shots she was hard to contain on the field by ... opponents. She was a leader on the field.”
— Edwards-Knox coach Patty Taylor
Jennifer Haycook
School: Canton
Class: Senior
Position: Midfield
Stats: 11 goals, 11 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “She is an extremely hard worker who leads by example. She consistently made the most of every opportunity, whether it be in practice or a game. Her leadership and positive attitude will be hard to replace.”
— Canton coach Greg Kiah
Avery Kenyon
School: Hammond
Class: Junior
Position: Forward
Stats: 33 goals, 25 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “Her athletic ability brings grittiness and toubhness. Avery is big, strong and athletic and she has a good knowledge of what she wants to do on the field.”
— Hammond coach Shawn Dack
Kate O’Neil
School: Immaculate Heart
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
Stats: 12 goals, 9 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “Kate has been a great player for the program for a long time and her speed and skill has made her one of the best players in the area.”
— Immaculate Heart coach Kurt Robbins
Tatum Overton
School: Watertown
Class: Sophomore
Position: Forward
Stats: 20 goals, 4 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “Tatum is a very driven and passionate player. She accepted the challenge of getting everyone’s best defender. Soccer IQ and work ethic is off the charts.”
— Watertown coach Mike VanNostrand
Anna Wood
School: Lowville
Class: Senior
Position: Defense
Stats: 6 goals, 1 assist
College: Undecided
Stats: “Anna has become one of the most consistent defenders we have had at Lowville. She is an extremely hardworking athlete, who has done whatever was asked of her. Her competiveness and leadership will be greatly missed next year.”
— Lowville coach Leo Sammon
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Calandria LaFontaine, Lyme, So.
Macy Shultz, South Jefferson, So.
Brooke Smykla, Copenhagen, Jr.
Midfield
Kennady Amo, Thousand Islands, Jr.
Chloe Champagne, Chateaugay, Jr.
Abby Trim, Brushton-Moira, Sr.
Defense
Bryanna Hoppel, Lowville, Sr.
Novaleigh LeGrow, Massena, Sr.
Norah Peace, Hammond, Jr.
Laney Smith, Gouverneur, Jr.
Goalie
Abby Dent, Canton, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Mia Buckingham, South Jefferson, Sr.
Zoey Cunningham, Hammond, Fr.
Averi Fields, General Brown, Sr.
Sophia Janoyan, Potsdam, Sr.
Lindsey Ladue, Massena, Sr.
Abby Lamica, Malone, Sr.
Brenna Mast, Beaver River, Fr.
Harlie Moore, Harrisville, Sr.
Olivia Ososkalo, Lyme, Jr.
Emily Perez, Watertown, So.
Katharina Probst, Alexandria, Fr.
Hannah Reed, Canton, Jr.
Elizabeth Rogers, Massena, So.
Rylie Showers, Morristown, Jr.
Makenna Smith, Hermon-DeKalb, Sr.
Aubree Smykla, Copenhagen, Fr.
Riley Storrin, Gouverneur, Sr.
Alexis Sullivan, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.
Eden Vaughn, Belleville Henderson, Sr.
Delaney Wiley, Thousand Islands, Fr.
Sara Wood, Lowville, Sr.
Emma Zehr, Carthage, Sr.
