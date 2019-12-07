FIRST TEAM

Kelsey Bennett (NAC MVP)

School: Hammond

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats: 42 goals, 17 assists

College: Considering SUNY Potsdam

Quote: “She’s very athletic in what she does. We just let her go out and do what she does, be athletic. She has a good nose for the ball.”

— Hammond coach Shawn Dack

Hannah Freeman

School: Lowville

Class: Senior

Position: Midfield

Stats: 25 goals, 10 assists

College: Rider University

Quote: She’s very, very skillful. She has the ability to play anywhere and that’s why we put her at center-mid, because she has the ability to control all of the midfield and beyond.”

— Lowville coach Leo Sammon

Kamyrn Barnes

School: LaFargeville

Class: Senior

Position: Midfielder

Stats: 25 goals, 6 assists

College: Liberty University

Quote: “She is a generational player. Always looking to make her and her teammates better. Tireless effort during games ... She helped the younger players get better by providing positive feedback and great leadership.”

— LaFargeville coach Joshua Baughn

Olivia Buckley

School: Copenhagen

Class: Senior

Position: Goalie

Stats: 11 shutouts, .963 save pct.

College: Undecided

Quote: “Olivia is the backbone of our team. She is dependable and reliable in the most critical games, always coming up with big saves that help control our game against the toughest competitors. Her attitude and persistence to learn and grow is unmatched.”

— Copenhagen coach Charity Smykla

Natalie Cowen

School: Potsdam

Class: Sophomore

Position: Defense

Stats: 7 team shutouts

College: Undecided

Quote: “Natalie played sweeper most of our season and was instrumental in our ability to win the Central Division and not get scored on during the playoffs.”

— Potsdam coach Joe Stark

Abby Hart

School: Edwards-Knox

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats: 21 goals, 8 assists

College: Undecided

Quote: “Abby was an offensive threat and made everyone around her better. With her speed and strong shots she was hard to contain on the field by ... opponents. She was a leader on the field.”

— Edwards-Knox coach Patty Taylor

Jennifer Haycook

School: Canton

Class: Senior

Position: Midfield

Stats: 11 goals, 11 assists

College: Undecided

Quote: “She is an extremely hard worker who leads by example. She consistently made the most of every opportunity, whether it be in practice or a game. Her leadership and positive attitude will be hard to replace.”

— Canton coach Greg Kiah

Avery Kenyon

School: Hammond

Class: Junior

Position: Forward

Stats: 33 goals, 25 assists

College: Undecided

Quote: “Her athletic ability brings grittiness and toubhness. Avery is big, strong and athletic and she has a good knowledge of what she wants to do on the field.”

— Hammond coach Shawn Dack

Kate O’Neil

School: Immaculate Heart

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

Stats: 12 goals, 9 assists

College: Undecided

Quote: “Kate has been a great player for the program for a long time and her speed and skill has made her one of the best players in the area.”

— Immaculate Heart coach Kurt Robbins

Tatum Overton

School: Watertown

Class: Sophomore

Position: Forward

Stats: 20 goals, 4 assists

College: Undecided

Quote: “Tatum is a very driven and passionate player. She accepted the challenge of getting everyone’s best defender. Soccer IQ and work ethic is off the charts.”

— Watertown coach Mike VanNostrand

Anna Wood

School: Lowville

Class: Senior

Position: Defense

Stats: 6 goals, 1 assist

College: Undecided

Stats: “Anna has become one of the most consistent defenders we have had at Lowville. She is an extremely hardworking athlete, who has done whatever was asked of her. Her competiveness and leadership will be greatly missed next year.”

— Lowville coach Leo Sammon

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Calandria LaFontaine, Lyme, So.

Macy Shultz, South Jefferson, So.

Brooke Smykla, Copenhagen, Jr.

Midfield

Kennady Amo, Thousand Islands, Jr.

Chloe Champagne, Chateaugay, Jr.

Abby Trim, Brushton-Moira, Sr.

Defense

Bryanna Hoppel, Lowville, Sr.

Novaleigh LeGrow, Massena, Sr.

Norah Peace, Hammond, Jr.

Laney Smith, Gouverneur, Jr.

Goalie

Abby Dent, Canton, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Mia Buckingham, South Jefferson, Sr.

Zoey Cunningham, Hammond, Fr.

Averi Fields, General Brown, Sr.

Sophia Janoyan, Potsdam, Sr.

Lindsey Ladue, Massena, Sr.

Abby Lamica, Malone, Sr.

Brenna Mast, Beaver River, Fr.

Harlie Moore, Harrisville, Sr.

Olivia Ososkalo, Lyme, Jr.

Emily Perez, Watertown, So.

Katharina Probst, Alexandria, Fr.

Hannah Reed, Canton, Jr.

Elizabeth Rogers, Massena, So.

Rylie Showers, Morristown, Jr.

Makenna Smith, Hermon-DeKalb, Sr.

Aubree Smykla, Copenhagen, Fr.

Riley Storrin, Gouverneur, Sr.

Alexis Sullivan, Madrid-Waddington, Sr.

Eden Vaughn, Belleville Henderson, Sr.

Delaney Wiley, Thousand Islands, Fr.

Sara Wood, Lowville, Sr.

Emma Zehr, Carthage, Sr.

