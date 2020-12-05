FIRST TEAM

HANS SCHUMACHER (MVP)

Malone

Senior

Midfield

Stats: 16 goals, 4 assists

College: Borea Dresden Academy, Germany

Quote: “It has been a great opportunity for all involved with Hans in our small soccer world to get to work with him, learn from him and along him, and to be able to compete alongside him. The last four years have been very special.” - Malone coach Chris Yaw.

TREY BESSETTE

Canton

Senior

Defense

Stats: team allowed seven goals in 11 games.

College: Undecided

Quote: “Trey was our defensive stopper. He may be the best on-ball defender I have had the pleasure to coach. He is a smart player with great instincts and marked the best players in our league and shut them down.” - Canton coach Matt Caufield

PETER COAKLEY

Canton

Senior

Defense

Stats: Helped team to five shutouts.

College: Undecided

Quote: “He was a lockdown defender with great vision and instincts. He had tremendous speed and outstanding foot skills.” - Canton coach Matt Caufield.

ANSEN HERRICK

Potsdam

Junior

Goalie

Stats: 15 saves per game.

College: Undecided

Quote: “He is technically sound. His positioning and reactive save ability is one of the best I have ever seen at the varsity level. He has a bright future in soccer.” - Potsdam coach Al Benda.

BEN LAROCK

Lisbon

Junior

Defense

Stats: Team allowed just 3 goals.

College: Undecided

Quote: “Ben is our safety valve in the back. He has a great deal of athleticism and speed. He is a good decision-maker and knows when and what to do when called upon.” - Lisbon coach Dickie Marcellus

JACKSON LAROCK

Lisbon

Senior

Midfield

Stats: 5 goals, 2 assists

College: Undecided

Quote: “He anchored our midfield this year. He has a great feel for he game and is our field general. He dictates the pace of our games and is a great two-way player.” - Lisbon coach Dickie Marcellus.

KARSON LAROSE

OFA

Senior

Midfield

Stats: 14 goals, 6 assists

College: Undecided

Quote: “He is a very explosive player with great speed and skill. He is super versatile and was outstanding all year long.” - OFA coach Matt Morley.

MATT ROBINSON

Madrid-Waddington

Junior

Forward

Stats: 13 goals, 9 assists.

College: Undecided

Quote: “He was the player that controlled our offense. He had to dictate the style of offense that we were going to play in every game and set up opportunities from directs, corners and through balls. He played defense on the other team’s best player.” - Madrid-Waddington coach Ryan Robinson.

CHRIS SCHUCKERS

Canton

Senior

Midfield

Stats: 7 goals, 4 assists

College: Undecided

Quote: “He was the guy that stepped up under pressure when we needed a big goal. He has great skills and vision of the field and was a strong defender as well.” - Canton coach Matt Caufield.

TRISTAN SIMMONS

Morristown

Junior

Forward

Stats: 21 goals, 6 assists

College: Undecided

Quote: “Tristin is one of the top scoring threats in Section 10. His speed and ball-handling make him a dangerous offensive player.” - Morristown coach Glen Colby.

PEYTON SNELL

Parishville-Hopkinton

Senior

Midfield

Stats: 21 goals, 5 assists.

College: SUNY Cortland or SUNY Potsdam

Quote: “Peyton is a very nice young man who’s work ethic and drive are hard to come by. He has very good foot skills and plays with such energy that puts himself and his teammates in great positions on the field.” - Parishville-Hopkinton coach Tony Engstrom.

SECOND TEAM

Stuart Ayers, Parishville-Hopkinton, Midfield, Sr.

Drew Harmer, Madrid-Waddington, Defense, Jr.

Keyvin Joj, Hermon-DeKalb, Midfield, Jr.

John Miller, Salmon River, Goalie, Sr.

Hayden Perkins, St. Lawrence, Midfield, Sr.

Jared Showen, Salmon River, Forward, Sr.

Matthew Simons, Norwood-Norfolk, Forward, Sr.

Colin Taylor, Canton, Midfield, Sr.

Brody VanBuren, Madrid-Waddington, Forward, Sr.

Drew Witherhead, Morristown, Defense, Sr.

Holden Woods, OFA, Midfield, Jr.

