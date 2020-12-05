FIRST TEAM
HANS SCHUMACHER (MVP)
Malone
Senior
Midfield
Stats: 16 goals, 4 assists
College: Borea Dresden Academy, Germany
Quote: “It has been a great opportunity for all involved with Hans in our small soccer world to get to work with him, learn from him and along him, and to be able to compete alongside him. The last four years have been very special.” - Malone coach Chris Yaw.
TREY BESSETTE
Canton
Senior
Defense
Stats: team allowed seven goals in 11 games.
College: Undecided
Quote: “Trey was our defensive stopper. He may be the best on-ball defender I have had the pleasure to coach. He is a smart player with great instincts and marked the best players in our league and shut them down.” - Canton coach Matt Caufield
PETER COAKLEY
Canton
Senior
Defense
Stats: Helped team to five shutouts.
College: Undecided
Quote: “He was a lockdown defender with great vision and instincts. He had tremendous speed and outstanding foot skills.” - Canton coach Matt Caufield.
ANSEN HERRICK
Potsdam
Junior
Goalie
Stats: 15 saves per game.
College: Undecided
Quote: “He is technically sound. His positioning and reactive save ability is one of the best I have ever seen at the varsity level. He has a bright future in soccer.” - Potsdam coach Al Benda.
BEN LAROCK
Lisbon
Junior
Defense
Stats: Team allowed just 3 goals.
College: Undecided
Quote: “Ben is our safety valve in the back. He has a great deal of athleticism and speed. He is a good decision-maker and knows when and what to do when called upon.” - Lisbon coach Dickie Marcellus
JACKSON LAROCK
Lisbon
Senior
Midfield
Stats: 5 goals, 2 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “He anchored our midfield this year. He has a great feel for he game and is our field general. He dictates the pace of our games and is a great two-way player.” - Lisbon coach Dickie Marcellus.
KARSON LAROSE
OFA
Senior
Midfield
Stats: 14 goals, 6 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “He is a very explosive player with great speed and skill. He is super versatile and was outstanding all year long.” - OFA coach Matt Morley.
MATT ROBINSON
Madrid-Waddington
Junior
Forward
Stats: 13 goals, 9 assists.
College: Undecided
Quote: “He was the player that controlled our offense. He had to dictate the style of offense that we were going to play in every game and set up opportunities from directs, corners and through balls. He played defense on the other team’s best player.” - Madrid-Waddington coach Ryan Robinson.
CHRIS SCHUCKERS
Canton
Senior
Midfield
Stats: 7 goals, 4 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “He was the guy that stepped up under pressure when we needed a big goal. He has great skills and vision of the field and was a strong defender as well.” - Canton coach Matt Caufield.
TRISTAN SIMMONS
Morristown
Junior
Forward
Stats: 21 goals, 6 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “Tristin is one of the top scoring threats in Section 10. His speed and ball-handling make him a dangerous offensive player.” - Morristown coach Glen Colby.
PEYTON SNELL
Parishville-Hopkinton
Senior
Midfield
Stats: 21 goals, 5 assists.
College: SUNY Cortland or SUNY Potsdam
Quote: “Peyton is a very nice young man who’s work ethic and drive are hard to come by. He has very good foot skills and plays with such energy that puts himself and his teammates in great positions on the field.” - Parishville-Hopkinton coach Tony Engstrom.
SECOND TEAM
Stuart Ayers, Parishville-Hopkinton, Midfield, Sr.
Drew Harmer, Madrid-Waddington, Defense, Jr.
Keyvin Joj, Hermon-DeKalb, Midfield, Jr.
John Miller, Salmon River, Goalie, Sr.
Hayden Perkins, St. Lawrence, Midfield, Sr.
Jared Showen, Salmon River, Forward, Sr.
Matthew Simons, Norwood-Norfolk, Forward, Sr.
Colin Taylor, Canton, Midfield, Sr.
Brody VanBuren, Madrid-Waddington, Forward, Sr.
Drew Witherhead, Morristown, Defense, Sr.
Holden Woods, OFA, Midfield, Jr.
