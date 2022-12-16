MASSENA — Colden Hardy has a tough choice to make sometime in the next few months.
Hardy enjoyed a dominant senior season for Massena on the football field, earning Northern Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player honors for this year’s Times All-North football team.
But he also is a successful wrestler, going 27-3 last year with two of the losses coming in the state meet.
The problem for Hardy is it may be tough to find a college where he can compete in both sports. He’s also interested in reuniting with former Massena coach Austin Coleman, who is the offensive coordinator for the St. Lawrence University football team.
“It has been tough,” Hardy said. “St. John Fisher just got a wrestling program but I like St. Lawrence for football. (Coleman) is one of the main reasons I’ve kind of looked at SLU. I never did get to play for him.”
Hardy played varsity football only this season for the Red Raiders. He spent the 2021 season in Pennsylvania playing for the Wyoming Seminary Prep School.
But what a season this was for Hardy, who opened impressively, rushing for 244 yards in a 40-39 loss to Ogdensburg Free Academy.
Hardy finished with 1,396 rushing yards, averaging 8.1 yards per carry and scored 18 touchdowns. A linebacker on defense, Hardy made 66 tackles, including 8.5 sacks, and forced six fumbles.
Taylor Zappia, who became Massena’s head coach this fall, didn’t have to wait long to see what Hardy could give the team.
“I kind of knew when we were doing workouts before the year,” Zappia said. “I knew he was a wrestler, a tough kid and he was crushing the workouts. He was never out of breath. Once we put the ball in his hands we saw the way he ran.
“He really grasped the offense. He trusted the coaching, his linemen. He was very smart. He ran with his brain a lot of times. Once he got through that first level it was next to impossible to bring him down with one person. He was a lot faster than people give him credit for. He was elusive, so tough and strong.”
Wrestling during the winter has aided Hardy as a football player.
“The mentality (wrestling) gives you can’t compare to anything else,” Hardy said. “Practices for wrestling beat you down so hard, it prepares you so well for football, especially those hot practices.”
In addition to his offensive success, Hardy was equally impressive stopping opponents on defense.
“He was disciplined,” Zappia said. “It’s stemming back from his wrestling background. What you told him, he did it, and it made our job so much easier. He was so fast on the outside and so good at tackling, in some games he eliminated that side of the field. We knew (opponents) weren’t running there.”
Massena played an interesting regular season. The reason the Red Raiders lost to OFA in the opening game was they could not make conversions after touchdowns. Massena also fell 22-20 to Malone during the regular season.
But the Red Raiders, seeded third of three teams, got revenge in the playoffs.
Massena beat Malone 48-16 in a semifinal, then downed OFA 24-12 in the Section 10 Class B championship game before falling to Section 7’s Peru in the state playoffs.
“I don’t think anyone on our team had a doubt we were going to win (the OFA) game,” Hardy said. “We knew we were winning that game and had our best week of practice all year.
“I was willing to sacrifice anything, my entire body, to win that game. I won a match at (wrestling) states last year, that felt good, but it didn’t compare to winning that game.”
