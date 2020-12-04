FIRST TEAM
AVERY KENYON (MVP)
Hammond
Senior
Forward
Stats: 32 goals, 9 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “Avery has been one of Section 10’s most dynamic players in any sport the last two seasons. She plays offense at a different level. Her strength, athletic ability, resilience and leadership has helped Hammond to two unbeaten seasons and a final four trip.” - Hammond coach Shawn Dack.
CHLOE CHAMPAGNE
Chateaugay
Senior
Midfield
Stats: 9 goals, 12 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “Chloe is a dynamic player who could dominate a soccer game from the midfield. Her speed, aggresssion, talent and effort made her an absolute joy to watch. Our program will miss her greatly.“ - Chateaugay coach Jason LaPlante.
ETTA COBURN
Canton
Sophomore
Midfield
Stats: Averaged 80 minutes a game, 3 goals, 3 assists
College: Undecided.
Quote: “We finished with nine wins and seven shutouts due to Etta’s athleticism and will to win. She was our team’s best, most versatile player this year. She played end-to-end and never tired.” - Canton coach Greg Kiah.
NATALIE COWEN
Potsdam
Senior
Defense
Stats: 3 goals
College: Undecided.
Quote: “Natalie was valuable in any position she played, but especially in the back with her poise and skill. She transferred us from offense to defense.” - Potsdam coach Joe Stark.
KENNEDY EMERSON
Potsdam
Sophomore
Forward
Stats: 10 goals, 5 assists.
College: Undecided.
Quote: “Kennedy’s improvement with her left foot gave her balance to score big goals for us, which she did.” - Potsdam coach Joe Stark
EMILY JORDAN
Lisbon
Junior
Forward
Stats: 20 goals, 5 assists
College: Undecided.
Quote: “In previous years she played (midfield), this year she became the voice for our offense. She works hard in the offseason and is a great role model.” - Lisbon coach Courtney Labeau.
OLIVIA MCLEAR
Lisbon
Senior
Defense
Stats: team produced eight shutouts, 1.5 goals-per-game.
College: Undecided
Quote: “She was our sweeper the past three years and truly is the leader on the field. She protects our goalie and she has been able to go one-on-one and contain some of the best scorers in our division.” - Lisbon coach Courtney Labeau.
NORAH PEASE
Hammond
Senior
Defense
Stats: 5 goals, 3 assists
College: Undecided
Quote: “Norah doesn’t shine in the boxscore, she shines on the field in how she plays. She knows where the soccer ball needs to go and when it needs to be there and exemplifies team first. She has anchored the stopper position for several season.” - Hammond coach Shawn Dack.
ELIZABETH ROGERS
Massena
Junior
Forward
Stats: 11 goals, 7 assists.
College: Undecided
Quote: “Libby was a captain that helped our team to a 6-2 record. Her skill, technical ability and knowledge of the game generated 11 goals and seven assists in just eight games.” - Massena coach Ryan Hayes.
GRACE SMITH
Lisbon
Sophomore
Goalie
Stats: 8 shutouts
College: Undecided
Quote: “Grace worked hard all season with our assistant coach Matt Russell to build her confidence and positioning. With every game she grew and led the (West Division) with eight shutouts. She has become aggressive and fearless.” - Lisbon coach Courtney Labeau.
LANEY SMITH
Gouverneur
Senior
Midfield
Stats: four goals, two assists
College: SUNY Potsdam
Quote: “Defensively she’s been one of the top players for the last three years. She was the top-marked player on our team and controlled all games with her possession skills and ability to read the game.” - Gouverneur coach Mark Martin
SECOND TEAM
Cadence Atkinson, Harrisville, Defense, Sr.
Emily Bloom, Parishville-Hopkinton, Forward, Sr.
Olivia Cook, Chateaugay, Forward, Sr.
Katie Cowan, Potsdam, Midfield, Sr.
Alexus Cuthbert, Colton-Pierrepont, Midfield, Sr.
Elaina Lumley, Gouverneur, Defense, Sr.
Chantel McCarthy, St. Lawrence, Defense, Sr.
Hannah Reed, Canton, Midfield, Sr.
Torie Salisbury, Gouverneur, Midfield, Jr.
Esther Shipman, Canton, Midfield, Sr.
Emma Showers, Morristown, Goalie, Jr.
