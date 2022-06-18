BRASHER FALLS — Jayden Ashley missed an entire year of his high school career due to COVID-19 yet still finished as the boys lacrosse all-time leader in goals and points at St. Lawrence Central.
Ashley finished his career with 196 goals and 289 points. This season he led his team with 60 goals and 29 assists.
“He’s very quietly confident,” Larries coach Bryan Bordeleau said. “He doesn’t say a whole lot. His teammates never really expect him to say a lot. He just goes out and performs at a level he’s capable of all the time.
“He has some of the quickest and softest hands I’ve ever coached. That comes through his practice. He really works on his stick skills, being able to use a stick however he needs to. At the same time, you have to be able to have hands that can catch a lacrosse ball and control the stick.”
The work Ashley has put in has led him to receive a scholarship to play at NCAA Division II Davenport in Grand Rapids, Mich.
“I’m very excited to go to Davenport, playing Division II lacrosse and majoring in sports management,” Ashley said. “What drew me was I was able to meet (coach Chris Esquivel) and some of the players. The campus was amazing. I really liked how it was set up. I like the atmosphere.”
Achieving goals, like the school scoring records and a college scholarship, has made Ashley only want to keep working even harder.
“I’ve been working out so I can work on my strength. (College players) will be a lot quicker and stronger. I have to work on my speed, get quicker at my dodges, have to make my release quicker, speed up everything.”
Bordeleau has never had a problem getting Ashley to work, beginning with his varsity career as an eighth grader.
“He was a little bit undersized,” Bordeleau said. “Throughout his eighth-grade year he played with a lot of really good players. I think the players knew he was going to be really good.
“He worked to be a better player and we finally put him on the field as a starter. He didn’t score a ton, but he learned a lot that year. The big deal is he realized he had to work on his body. He’s been in the weight room pretty much every day. I get texts from him asking me to come to school and open the weight room for him.”
Every high school athlete in the state lost their 2020 spring season at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Ashley didn’t let that keep him from reaching his goals, specifically the school scoring record.
“It’s a special record to me,” Ashley said. “I did miss my 10th grade year and (we) would have been a really good team, in my opinion.”
Playing on the varsity in the eight grade was also a key moment for Ashley.
“The seniors really influenced me and taught me the most I ever learned about the sport that year,” Ashley said. “That carried with me throughout. It helped me help the team I (had) around me. I want to win. If I was winning I was fine with it. If I got the record, that’s amazing, but as long as we were winning I was happy.”
Bordeleau won’t get to coach Ashley next season, but he’s not worried about how well his standout player will do in college.
“I think he’s going to be successful at the next level because of his work ethic,” Bordeleau said. “It’s going to be different for him next year. He’ll get a full fall-ball season of lacrosse and living with those guys, they’ll have that chemistry. I don’t think he needs to get bigger. I know at that level they have to be pretty large and work hard through the offseason to bulk up so they don’t have to work as hard during the regular season to maintain that mass.
What will be tough for Ashley will be no longer wearing a Larries uniform. He’s been the starting quarterback in football and a standout in basketball, in addition to lacrosse.
“It’s such a small school,” Ashley said of SLC. “Everyone knows everyone. Teachers want to make you be your best and do your best work. It’s my home. All the seniors, we’ve grown up together. It’s going to be tough. I’ve never really been that far away from anyone for that long. I’m excited to explore, be myself, be more free.”
THE ASHLEY FILE
Hometown: Lawrenceville
Parents: James, Farrah
Brothers: Damien, Brayden, Jameson
Other: National Honor Society
