Lions Malcolm, Natali share backfield, MVP honors

General Brown’s Kaleb Natali, left, and Gabe Malcolm are the Times All-North Section 3 Co-MVPs after a state-runner-up season. Chris Fitz Gerald/Watertown Daily Times

DEXTER — Kaleb Natali and Gabe Malcolm have followed similar paths to success throughout their careers with the General Brown football team.

For their finale this season as seniors and team leaders, Natali and Malcolm led a punishing running game, as well as a swarming defense as they teamed up to help guide the Lions to a state championship game for the first time in 12 years.

