Thousand Islands head coach Scott Lalonde wanted to get his best lineup on the field and was able to do that quickly thanks to an MVP-caliber player.
Delaney Wiley dominated in the pitching circle last season, but shifted to behind that spot to anchor the Thousand Islands defense in 2022. The junior’s move to shortstop proved she could do it all whether it’s hitting, pitching or playing defense. Those efforts have helped Wiley become the Times All-North Frontier League Most Valuable Player for a second straight season. Wiley is the first back-to-back winner of the award since Sandy Creek pitcher Carley Stoker won the award four straight seasons from 2015-18.
Lalonde decided to put Wiley in the field after some early-season pitching struggles. Most teams have only one pitcher they can rely upon, but the Vikings have a second ace in junior Marena Grenier, who started strong early in the season. Wiley loves pitching, but still understands the decision.
“My coach knows the game so well and he knew moving me to shortstop was the best for the team,” Wiley said.
Lalonde shifted Wiley to shortstop and that change gave the Vikings the best possible lineup on the field. He added that the 5-foot-10-inch Wiley has played different infield positions at Thousand Islands and with her travel team, UNY Revolution, based out of Rochester. The move to shortstop has allowed her to connect with the game on a different level.
“Being a shortstop, she’s really more in tune with the game,” LaLonde said. “She’ll help move an outfielder or help the other infielders with their positioning.”
Wiley took to her new position quickly thanks to the help of travel team coach Curt Johnson from Fairport. She immersed herself in the position and learned all the tricks about playing every position. Her transition was fairly seamless and her infield play ranked up there with South Jefferson senior Alayana Bush and Sandy Creek sophomore Scout Preston, who Wiley called some of the best in the league.
“Those two are great players that have great arms and just know the game so well,” Wiley said. “I’m honored to be mentioned with them as great shortstops.”
Wiley was glad to help the team out with the change. She’s used to being flexible in other sports as she can play point guard and forward for the Thousand Islands girls basketball team. Lalonde said that’s just in her nature to do what’s needed to win.
“Moving positions shows that she wants to win,” Lalonde said. “She’s very competitive and it doesn’t matter where she plays because she never complains.”
Wiley even joked that she would try other positions if needed. Although the results may not be the best.
“I’ll even try playing catcher, but it may not look pretty,” Wiley quipped.
Wiley’s hitting improved even more from her MVP season in 2021 as she registered a .629 batting average, six home runs and 27 RBIs in 19 games as the Vikings went 16-3. She’s worked hard with many extra hours dedicated to become one of the most dangerous hitters in Section 3.
“She works year-round and she’s always practicing even during the winter months,” Lalonde said. “She goes to a hitting coach in Rochester and she puts a lot of effort into it.”
Despite not pitching as much as last season, Wiley still collected a 7-0 record and struck out 106 batters, which equals to two strikeouts per inning. Opposing hitters batted only .147 against her in 49 innings pitched.
Having Wiley and Grenier as the team’s top aces will help make Thousand Islands one of the favorites in the Frontier League “C” Division along with Section 3 Class C champion Sandy Creek, who boast many young stars, next year. Lalonde raved that the quality of play for all the divisions might be better next season.
“I’m excited for next season because Sandy Creek is young, South Lewis is no joke and General Brown was young, but they’ll be back,” Lalonde said. “I think girls softball in the area is going to be really good next season.”
Wiley is putting in extra work in the summer to also reclaim her pitching form from the 2021 season. She hopes these sessions can help her be one of the best hurlers in the league again.
“I’m working on getting my spots back and getting more consistent with my location.” Wiley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.