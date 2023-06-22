CLAYTON — Delaney Wiley has been an athlete for all seasons, but softball season is where she reigns the most.
The Thousand Islands senior closed the book on a storied high school career by making the All-North team in soccer, basketball and in softball. The versatile Vikings player put up a .650 batting average with three home runs, 25 stolen bases and carded a 1.89 earned-run average. These efforts have led Wiley to be named the Times All-North Most Valuable Player for a third straight season.
Wiley showed her ability to do whatever her team needs as she added first base to her list of positions she played. She also played pitcher and shortstop during her career, which started in seventh grade. The multi-talented athlete has always been willing to do what’s best for her team.
“I’ve played everywhere throughout my whole career and it doesn’t really matter because I know all the positions,” said Wiley, who amassed 39 career pitching victories. “I know what I’m supposed to do and whatever I can do to help.”
Wiley spent most of the 2022 season at shortstop due to fellow pitcher Marena Grenier getting some innings on the mound. However, Wiley went back to the pitching mound and spent time at first to allow Jenna Pavlot to play shortstop. Thousand Islands head coach Scott Lalonde is not surprised seeing her succeed in another spot in the lineup.
“She’s good wherever she plays,” Lalonde said. “She would play anywhere because she just wants to win.”
The 2023 season was a bounce-back season in the circle for Wiley. She collected two of her five career no-hitters this season and struck out 134 batters as she shared time with Grenier once again. Wiley credits playing plenty of summer softball with a return to her 2021 form.
“I was in my head last year thinking I had to be perfect because of how well I did the year before,” Wiley said.
Wiley also continued her fantastic career at the plate with another season hitting more than .600. Her home run numbers were down from six in 2022, but she raised her average from .629 last season.
“I was actually struggling at the beginning this year with some timing issues, but once I was able to get that down I was able to see the ball well,” said Wiley, who finished with a career batting average of .519.
The Vikings finished the season with a 14-3 overall record and a 13-1 Frontier League record. Thousand Islands had its season end to eventual Section 3 Class C champion Cooperstown, 5-4, in nine innings in the quarterfinals. However, Wiley matched all-state second-team selection Danielle Seamon before the Hawkeyes eventually won.
“They (Wiley and Seamon) went pitch for pitch with each other,” Lalonde said.
Wiley said she’ll miss her time at Thousand Islands and helping the school to the FL “C” Division title in 2021. She was glad to help build back the Vikings’ program and help it become a consistent contender.
“I couldn’t be more happy to have played at Thousand Islands,” Wiley said. “People are going to ask what the school records are and they’re going to have to say my name for a couple of them.”
Wiley holds the school record for most strikeouts in a game with 20 and most wins (13) and strikeouts (196) in a season.
Wiley now moves onto Jefferson Community College where she will continue her athletic career in multiple sports. She will play for the basketball and softball teams next season and is looking forward to the increase in competition level.
She’ll also get to be on teams with former FL athletes that she competed against.
“I’m excited to play with players like (General Brown’s) Kori Nichols because we haven’t played together in a long time,” Wiley said. “That chemistry is going to help on the court.”
