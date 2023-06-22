TI’s Wiley excels on diamond

Thousand Islands senior Delaney Wiley made the Times All-North team in soccer, basketball and softball during the school year. Provided photo

CLAYTON — Delaney Wiley has been an athlete for all seasons, but softball season is where she reigns the most.

The Thousand Islands senior closed the book on a storied high school career by making the All-North team in soccer, basketball and in softball. The versatile Vikings player put up a .650 batting average with three home runs, 25 stolen bases and carded a 1.89 earned-run average. These efforts have led Wiley to be named the Times All-North Most Valuable Player for a third straight season.

