At the Parliament home in LaFargeville, the family has built quite a baseball facility.
Situated in the backyard, stands an outdoor batting cage, along with a pitcher’s mound, where Wyatt Parliament and his older brother, Owen, have honed their skills.
The home-grown setup is a testament to the family’s dedication to baseball and the results have shown for both players.
As a junior pitching this season for Thousand Islands, as well as at the plate, Wyatt Parliament put together another dominant campaign, perhaps his most complete at the scholastic level.
For his efforts, he has been selected as the Times’ All-North Most Valuable Player from the Frontier League.
“It went really well,” Wyatt said. “I threw the ball very well and I hit very well and I tried to just stay within myself to not do too much.”
“He was the spark to our success again on and off the field,” Thousand Islands coach Zach Meier said. “Very humble and he’s a phenomenal leader. He was the guy everyone looked to when they needed guidance. He’s truly an amazing kid, I can’t say enough about him.”
Wyatt in a sense follows in the footsteps of his brother as Owen, now playing for Division I Wofford College in North Carolina, was honored as All-North MVP in baseball from the league in 2018 while with LaFargeville.
Yet Wyatt has blazed his own trail, delivering his most balanced season this year in leading the Vikings to a 15-4 season.
“For sure, I feel like I really put it all together this season,” said the lanky Parliament, who stands at 6-foot-3.
He fared 6-0 on the mound with one save, recording a sparkling earned-run average of 0.37 — and registering 90 strikeouts in just 37 2/3 innings of work. Four of his wins were by shutout.
“Efficient is the word I use to describe him,” Meier said of Parliament, who was placed on a strict weekly pitch count as requested by his future college coach at Rutgers. “He’s great at getting on top of the count and working on top. I think he had at most five walks all year, he’s just efficient with the zone, he hits his spots, he’s cognizant of the situation, his baseball IQ is through the roof. He’s just phenomenal, efficient kid on the mound.”
“I’m definitely more confident at the mound,” Wyatt said. “I love hitting, but my true passion is on the mound.”
He allowed only five runs this season, with only two of them earned, while yielding only 10 hits in seven games.
“I rely on my four-seam (fastball) a lot and I can dot that up really anywhere I wanted on the black,” Wyatt said. “I really mix in a slider here and there, but we really just worked in dotting fastballs up.”
At the plate, Parliament also had his best season, sporting a .632 batting average playing in 18 games for the Vikings, including totaling 16 extra-base hits, including eight doubles, seven triples and one home run, and driving in 29 runs.
“I was just trying to help the team and put together good at-bats,” Parliament said. “Really just try to be that guy that’s always on and making the right moves at the plate and not really trying to do too much.”
Playing at shortstop when he wasn’t pitching, Parliament also posted a .712 on-base percentage and a 1.070 slugging percentage.
“Dominant,” Meier said. “And I think the other coaches can agree, I can name a handful of teams that intentionally walked him all year because he’s just a threat, and it doesn’t matter if there’s guys on base or not.”
But his pitching is what the younger Parliament takes most pride in and what fuels his competitiveness.
“As a player I’m very fiery and confident,” Wyatt said. “I really don’t have any friends out on the field, really, I’m just there trying to win.”
Parliament has committed to attend Division I Rutgers and if all goes well, he’ll be attending the Big 10 school sooner than you might think.
“They’re a great school in a great conference, great coaches, it really doesn’t get any better than that,” Wyatt said.
Parliament plans to finish up early academically at LaFargeville, taking on more credit hours in his studies in a bid to graduate in December, so he can move on to Rutgers in January.
“I’ve always wanted to play at the next level and I just think it’s the best option for me and I think it will be good,” Wyatt said.
This year, Parliament led Thousand Islands to the Section 3 semifinals for the second consecutive season, spinning a one-hitter while striking out a season-high 19 batters in a 2-0 shutout of Bishop Ludden in a Class C-1 quarterfinal game on June 8. The team’s season ended in a 5-1 loss to Port Byron in the semifinals.
The Parliament brothers played together for two seasons, including two at LaFargeville before the Red Knights merged their program with Thousand Islands in 2019.
“Me and my brother are very close,” Wyatt said. “We each have the same dreams and aspirations and stuff and we talk a lot about pitching, yeah we’re very close.”
Wyatt didn’t take long to seek out new baseball opportunities this past week, just days after the Vikings’ season ended.
He and his family traveled to UConn to attend a pro tryout session on Wednesday and then the next day caught a flight to Georgia to play in a baseball tournament. Next week, he plans to journey to Florida to play on a travel team representing the Northeast in the Ultimate Baseball Championship.
Wyatt also plans on playing for the Dirtbags, a travel team based in the Southeast, which plays in high-level tournaments down south.
“We’ve got a lot of baseball planned for this summer,” Wyatt concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.