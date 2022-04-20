LOWVILLE — The Larry Virkler Memorial Fund Golf Tournament is back.
Last year the Virkler family canceled the tourney due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, a Gofundme page was utilized to raise funds of which $500 was donated to the Lowville Food pantry.
During the past 18 years, the family has held the Memorial Day weekend tourney to contribute to the fund which aids in purchasing Artificial Defibrillators (AEDs) for non-profits and small businesses in the Lewis County area. To date more than 50 AEDs have been purchased.
The charity was born out of tragedy. According to Scott Virkler, his father, the late Larry Virkler, lived his entire life in Lewis County except for service in the Army.
“He had breakfast six days week at Gary’s Restaurant for over 30 years,” Mr. Virkler said. “One October morning he had a heart attack in Gary’s. The short story is the only way he would have survived is if there had been an AED there to use on him.”
The family decided take on the cause of helping to purchase AEDs by holding a golf tournament at Brantingham Golf Course each Memorial Day.
“All of the money we raise is given out,” said Mr. Virkler. “The event is in many ways an extended family and friends reunion involving 200 people each year.”
Mr. Virkler said descendents of Larry Virkler have grown up with the tournament — “grandkids doing bake sales over the years now are playing or helping in other ways.”
Family and friends have helped by monitoring hole-in-one prize holes and soliciting donations.
“The Brantingham golf course and the other Brantingham businesses — Coachlight, Brantingham Inn, Kovach’s and the Pine Tree — have been wonderful hosts for us over the years,” said the event organizer. “We have been extremely lucky to have a set of very loyal sponsors who have donated to the cause year after year.”
This year tournament organizers are again seeking sponsors as well as golfers for the Larry Virkler Memorial Defibrillator Fund 18th Annual Golf Tournament. To sign up for the tourney set for Saturday, May 28, at Brantingham Golf Course, contact Steven Virkler at virklers@oacsd.org.
Sponsorship opportunities include Silver - $100, Bonnie’s Bling - $250, Platinum Sponsorship - $500 or Tincup at any larger amount. Sponsors may donate online at https://gofund.me/70b0508c or mail checks payable to Larry Virkler Memorial Fund to Virkler Golf Tournament c/o Steven Virkler, 4 Alpine Drive, Apalachin, NY 13732. For more information contact Scott Virkler at svirkler@yahoo.com or visit the Facebook page — Larry Virkler Memorial Fund.
