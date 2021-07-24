TOKYO — Chase Kalisz won 400-meter individual medley Sunday at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, the first gold medal for the U.S at the Summer Olympics.
Kalisz, a protege of Michael Phelps, pulled away during the breaststroke leg to record a commanding victory in 4 minutes 9.42 seconds.
Jay Litherland, Kalisz’s training partner, finished second, less than a second behind.
In the men’s 400-meter freestyle, Kieran Smith won the bronze for the U.S.
