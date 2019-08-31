LAFARGEVILLE — Ryan Arbuthnot placed third to seal the 358-modified track championship Friday night at Can-Am Speedway on the final points night of the season.
Ryan Bartlett edged Jordan McCreadie to take the 25-lap 358-modified race. Arbuthnot edged two-time defending champion and Watertown native Billy Dunn for the title. David Rogers and Jeff Sykes finished out the top five.
Derek Webb (sportsman), Zac Petrie (thunder stock) and Steven Gilmore (pro street stock) won Friday’s races while Taylor Caprara (sportsman), Shawn Kirby (pro street stock) and Petrie (thunder stock) earned track championships.
RAABE TAKES 358 MOHAWK TITLE
Chris Raabe finished seventh in the 50-lap 358-modified feature to Hannawa Falls native Michael Maresca, but it was enough to seal his second track title Friday night at Mohawk International Raceway.
Raabe last won the title in his rookie season of 2011. Edwards native and two-time defending champion Tim Fuller, Theresa’s Lance Willix, Brian McDonald and Louie Jackson Jr. rounded out the top five.
Other winners were Ricky Thompson Jr. (sportsman), Harley Brown (mod lite), Jonathan Rush (novice sportsman) and Matt Zira (bandit). Shane Pecore (sportman), Kevin Foster (mod lite), Dan Reif (novice sportsman) and Zira (bandit) claimed track titles.
MCCREADIE BREAKS THROUGH
Watertown native Tim McCreadie captured his first win of the season the 50-lap John Bradshaw Memorial Lucas Oil Dirt Series race Friday night at Ponderossa Speedway in Junction City, Ky.
McCreadie had missed out with several top 10 finishes, but was able to hold off a mid-race charge from Tanner English.
McCreadie now sits in second 180 points behind series leader Jonathan Davenport.
