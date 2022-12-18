Argentina’s Leandro Paredes, right, scores on a penalty kick during the final of the World Cup soccer tournament against France in Lusail, Qatar, on Sunday. Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EFE/Zuma Press/TNS

Argentina defeated defending champion France on penalty kicks to win a thrilling World Cup final Sunday in Lusail, Qatar.

It is the first championship for Argentina since 1986 and third overall. It also marks a crowning achievement in the career of superstar Lionel Messi.

FieldLevelMedia

