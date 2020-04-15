OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway fans eager to pack the stands for the upcoming season will at least get to anticipate a free night of virtual sim racing where they can watch, and for some, compete against their favorite track regulars at the paved oval.
Oswego will partner with Xtreme Short Track Sim Racing to present the inaugural Supermodified Showdown at 8 p.m. April 26. The event will feature popular Oswego Speedway drivers, prominent sim race gaming professionals, and various fans that registered before the deadline earlier this week.
The races can be streamed live online by creating a login at AsphaltVision.TV and visiting the page the night of the event, clicking the link on the home screen, and signing in. There is no charge to create an account or watch the event to see the familiar Oswego track in a virtual setting with updated paint schemes for the recognizable cars.
Entering the week, Oswego Speedway was set to begin its regular racing season as originally scheduled on May 23 but track officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation.
“I think it’s really good, going through the tough time everyone is dealing with right now and kind of stuck home, it’s an opportunity for us drivers to have a little fun and a chance for the fans to participate and race with some of the drivers from the track,” said Dave Shullick Jr., who placed sixth in the Novelis Supermodified standings at Oswego last year. “I’m looking forward to it. I think boredom is setting in for a lot of us, so this should be a fun thing to do and a way for us to pass the time.”
Track officials were approached by Xtreme Short Track Sim Racing about co-promoting a race in late March and quickly worked out arrangements, eventually announcing plans on April 7.
Similar alternatives have been set up during coronavirus-related shutdowns around the auto racing world. NASCAR has worked with iRacing to hold virtual races among its famous competitors and FOX has been broadcasting the events in recent weeks.
“The track owners loved the idea, we got right to work on it and we were able to partner with our TV company that covers the track every week, so it all came together quickly and we’re excited about it,” said Camden Proud, the Oswego Speedway public relations director and a regular competitor at the track.
Proud said that 60 people reached out or registered within the first two days that the race was announced, forcing a slight adjustment to the schedule.
The race card calls for a 50-lap Oswego Supermodified feature and a 50-lap winged Supermodified feature, with the same drivers competing in each main event. There will be several qualifying heat races leading up to the features, and the overwhelming interest led to the addition of a 25-lap invitational featuring regular Oswego Speedway drivers that fail to qualify for the main events to ensure that fans can cheer on their favorites under any circumstances.
Some of the most prominent names among area race fans to enter thus far include Shullick Jr., Davey Hamilton Jr., Doug Heveron, Tyler Thompson, Alison Sload and Anthony Losurdo. Several drivers from Fulton and Brewerton Speedways have also entered their names into the fold.
“I think in sim racing, the competitive nature is still there for the drivers,” Proud said. “I think it’s kind of cool because we’ve seen in some of the other series and the tracks that are doing this, the rivalries that are kind of developing in the virtual world are carrying over into the real world. Our season is still on schedule but we obviously don’t know what will happen, so I think everybody just wants to race and this is the next best thing.”
Sload, who finished fifth in the Novelis Supermodified points standings and became the first woman to win a feature at Oswego Speedway during her rookie season last year, has started to prepare for her debut sim race over the past week.
Her husband, Buddy, frequently uses the iRacing gaming platform and had previously constructed a rig to support his pedals, steering wheel and other equipment, forming a simplified version of what NASCAR drivers have been operating with. The couple has been sharing the sim machine since Alison Sload got on board to compete in the upcoming event and are rotating nights for usage.
“I had never done sim racing in my life,” Sload said. “There is definitely going to be a learning curve, for sure, and according to my husband, I’m going to need a lot more seat time than I think I do, but we’ll see. If it’s anything like a real super (modified) — and I’m not sure how realistic the game is but I’ve heard it’s awesome — I think it’s going to be pretty cool to participate in and just get out there with all the guys that we normally race with.”
Shullick Jr. said that he delved into sim racing more than a decade ago but was unable to stay involved due to his growing regular racing schedule. He recently ordered a complete sim machine that he was still hoping would arrive in time at the start of this week. Some sim operators cost more than $1,000.
“It’s something I had always kind of wanted to get back into, but really in the summer I have no time for anything,” Shullick Jr. said. “I come home from racing, do my laundry, and make plans to leave again on Friday, so I don’t really have a lot of time for extra stuff in the summer. But now that we’re going through this virus stuff, it’s given me an opportunity to get back into it, and of course I had to go overboard and order the craziest thing you’d ever see.”
Thompson — a Fulton G. Ray Bodley High School graduate who at age 17 became the youngest Oswego Bud Classic winner in the race’s 63-year history last year — has also been working out his sim machine with his No. 98 car in the game over the past week.
Shullick Jr. is one of the many drivers also preparing for the 70th annual regular season to begin next month at Oswego Speedway, but said that he would like to see more sim races like the Supermodified Showdown in the future and possibly a circuit or league of area interest formed down the line.
“Even if we get back to racing, which I hope we do, I’d hope that we can put together some kind of league or something where we can do this on a regular basis, I think that would be a lot of fun,” Shullick Jr. said. “I think it’s actually good for the sport to have fans interacting with drivers and racing with them, and I think it will help the Supermodified series overall if we can make that happen.”
Evans Mills Speedway held its first virtual race via the iRacing simulator on Saturday night.
However, the race was on a different track other than the Evans Mills one.
Craig Caskinette, Mason Spencer, Colby Felber, Jackson Gill, Taylor Caprara, Rylee Gill, Brady Gill, Matt Caprara and others are some of the names that competed in the race.
Races were held in the SK Mods, Super Late Models or Legends divisions.
Double J’s RC Hobbies in Clayton helped set up the event. There’s no word on if or when more of those events will be held involving local racers. A livestream was hosted on the shop’s Facebook page.
