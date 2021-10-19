PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Watertown native Tim McCreadie finished fifth in the 100-lap General Tire Dirt Track World Championship to wrap up the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series title Friday at Portsmouth Raceway Park.
McCreadie started the race in 13th, but made his to another top-five finish and his first Lucas Oil Dirt Series crown. He finished with 7,355 points, while Hudson O’Neal was second with 6,815 points.
Rookie driver Ricky Thornton Jr. won the season finale while Brandon Overton placed second.
