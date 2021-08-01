Tyrese Rice fueled a second straight Boeheim’s Army comeback Sunday to cement his sudden hero status among Syracuse University men’s basketball fans.
The Boston College alum scored all 13 points during the Elam Ending, including his second game-winning basket in as many days, to lead third-seeded Boeheim’s Army to an electrifying 66-64 victory over No. 5 Florida TNT in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) semifinals at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.
Boeheim’s Army — the Orange alumni team that added four non-SU players this year — advanced to the TBT championship game for the first time in its seventh attempt and will face either No. 6 Team 23 or No. 6 Blue Collar U. at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the same location.
The $1 million, winner-take-all TBT final will be televised on ESPN.
Rice finished with 24 points overall, including the final 13 to push Boeheim’s Army to the target score after entering the Elam Ending in a 58-53 deficit. He also sank the game-winner in Saturday’s quarterfinal victory over defending champion Golden Eagles and has scored 21 of 22 points for Boeheim’s Army during the Elam Ending over the last two games.
“You prepare yourself for this stuff, that’s what you work out for, that’s why you practice, you practice in order to do it in a game,” Rice said afterward. “Your confidence can never waver if you’ve practiced something 100 times, the game doesn’t really make a difference.”
Rice came up with a steal around halfcourt with the game tied a 64, bobbled the ball moving forward and gained control in time to make a contested one-on-one layup to secure the victory for Boeheim’s Army.
He missed the potential game-winning floater prior to the steal but regrouped to make the key defensive play and converted on his next chance to end the game.
“I don’t even care about the points, I’m so locked in about the steal,” said Deandre Kane, another Boeheim’s Army newcomer this year and a former three-time TBT champion with Overseas Elite. “After he missed the floater, that he was still locked in enough to get the steal and win the game.”
Rice hit a pull-up 3-point field goal in transition to begin the Elam Ending, and the 34-year-old point guard further sparked the comeback with a layup and another pull-up 3-pointer to give Boeheim’s Army a 61-58 edge.
Rice later added a free throw and made a floater before delivering on the game-winning sequence. The 6-foot-1 former Eagles and overseas star finished 9-for-18 in the semifinal win and has scored a combined 44 points on 53 percent shooting over the last two games.
“He’s so professional that it’s mind-blowing,” said Boeheim’s Army coach Jeremy Pope. “I think solely because of his stature, he’s not an NBA player, but that’s the only reason. He’s a head coach out there, he keeps us calm and keeps me calm. I’m 30 years-old and Tyrese is 34, and the way he listens to me and respects me lets you know how much of a professional he is. … He’s been amazing for us and everything we hoped he would be.”
Chris McCullough provided 18 points and seven rebounds for Boeheim’s Army, while fellow Orange alum C.J. Fair made all three shot attempts off the bench for six points and a team-high eight rebounds in 17 minutes.
Keith Clanton, the USF alum, led Florida TNT with 18 points and 16 rebounds.
Boeheim’s Army erased a double-digit deficit for the second straight game and overcame a 6-for-29 mark from deep to advance.
They took their first advantage with six minutes and 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter Sunday after trailing until the Elam Ending in the quarterfinals the day prior.
