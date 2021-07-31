Tyrese Rice became the most popular Boston College alum among Syracuse University men’s basketball fans Saturday.
The former Eagles guard scored a game-high 20 points and delivered the winning bucket to lift third-seeded Boeheim’s Army past the top-seeded defending champion Golden Eagles, 73-69, in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) quarterfinals at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.
Boeheim’s Army, which was founded by and consists mostly of SU men’s basketball alumni, advanced to the TBT semifinals for the second time and first since 2017. They will face Florida TNT at noon today in the same location to be televised on ESPN.
Rice scored eight of the nine points for Boeheim’s Army after the Elam Ending target score was set to help the squad close on a 21-6 run overall.
Rice scored a layup off the drive to tie the game at 66 and then hit a pair of free throws to give Boeheim’s Army its first edge, 68-66, during the Elam Ending after trailing for more than 30 minutes. Rice scored the final four points off a pair of driving layups to close the victory.
“We got guys that have been here before and guys with championship pedigrees,” Rice said. “We’ve been in ugly situations, we’ve been in tough games, we’ve got guys that have played in the TBT and won it multiple times, and so we understand that the game isn’t going to be pretty. When it comes down to it, you got to be able to close it out, and I trust our closers more than anybody else.”
The Golden Eagles, a Marquette alumni squad, surrendered a double-digit advantage down the stretch. Their 39-year-old guard, Travis Diener, hit a pair of 3-pointers to a spark a 10-0 run and give the defending champions a 56-45 edge with about a minute left in the third quarter.
Malachi Richardson then led a fourth quarter comeback for Boeheim’s Army, highlighted by an off-balance shot from behind the 3-point arc as the shot clock buzzer sounded to tie the game at 62-62 with four minutes and 24 seconds left, which was the second of his back-to-back 3-pointers. The Golden Eagles took a 64-62 lead into the Elam Ending soon after.
“I had a tough past couple of games and to see the ball finally go in and be able to contribute in a positive way is definitely a confidence booster,” said Richardson, who provided nine points and seven rebounds. “The guys were talking to me and just said to keep being me, and I was finally able to see the ball go in.”
Rice finished 8-for-14 from the field for his game-best 20 points, while former SU standout Chris McCullough added a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Former SU center Tyler Lydon grabbed eight rebounds in 11 minutes off the bench.
Boeheim’s Army coach Jeremy Pope referred to Rice as “forever Orange now,” after the victory, to which the former BC standout laughed and shook his head without indulging.
The 34-year-old guard played for the Eagles from 2005-09 and garnered All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors with first- and second-team selections. He has since excelled overseas as a EuroCup Most Valuable Player and FIBA Champions League MVP. He is one of four non-SU alumni added to Boeheim’s Army this year.
“I played against a lot of guys on the team already,” Rice said. “I knew who everyone was pretty much before I got here, so it’s just fun for us to come together and have a common goal and be able to put our egos and stuff to the side and try to achieve it. We’re getting closer and closer.”
Boeheim’s Army is participating in TBT for the seventh straight year and still seeking their first title in the single elimination, $1 million, winner-take-all open pro tourney.
