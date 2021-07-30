Chris McCullough has been worth the wait for Boeheim’s Army and the legions of Syracuse University men’s basketball fans in their corner.
The 6-foot-9 power forward/center has helped push Boeheim’s Army into the quarterfinal round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in his first year with the unit after plans to play the past two summers were disrupted.
Third-seeded Boeheim’s Army — more than half of which is comprised by former Orange standouts and named after Hall of Fame SU coach, Jim Boeheim — is next slated to face to the top-seeded defending TBT champion, The Golden Eagles, which is a Marquette alumni squad.
That quarterfinal game in the single-elimination, $1 million, winner take all open pro tourney is scheduled for 2 p.m. today at the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, and will be televised on ESPN.
The semifinals will be played Sunday and the final is Tuesday, both in the same location.
“It’s fun going out there and putting on a Boeheim’s Army jersey, whether it’s the white or orange or whatever, but just happy to go out there and play with some of these guys again and have that color on again,” McCullough said during a Zoom conference Friday.
McCullough has closed the last two victories for Boeheim’s Army by scoring the final point of the Elam Ending, including scoring six of his team’s eight points once the target score was established in the Round of 16 win over Always a Brave on Wednesday night.
He has averaged 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds and connected on six 3-point field goals through three TBT games thus far and blocked a pair of shots last game, including a swat off the glass in transition to set up his game-clinching free throws on the other end.
“He’s doing exactly what we need him to do for us to win,” said Boeheim’s Army coach Jeremy Pope following the most recent victory. “He has to play big in order for us to be successful, and he’s doing that, so we’re not surprised with what he’s been doing.”
McCullough had initially planned to join his fellow former SU standouts for the 2019 TBT but received a late opportunity to join the San Miguel Beermen of the Philippines Basketball Association (PBA).
He had to pull out of the TBT due to the events overlapping but signed for a 16-game stretch in which he averaged 32 points and 16 rebounds, guiding the Beermen to the Commissioner’s Cup title and garnering Most Valuable Player honors.
Last year, McCullough was again forced to withdraw just before the start of TBT due to the death of a close friend.
“I was going to play the last two years and had some events that happened and couldn’t play,” McCullough said. “I have always wanted to play, and just didn’t get the chance until this year.”
McCullough has seized the opportunity this summer in hopes of potentially re-entering the radar of NBA teams, displaying the rim protection and offensive skills that he flashed during his brief but memorable SU career.
The Bronx native was selected 29th overall by Brooklyn in the 2015 NBA draft and played three NBA seasons for the Nets and Washington Wizards. He was signed and waived by the Detroit Pistons before embarking on an overseas career that his included successful stints in China and the Philippines, and most recently as a member of Al-Ahli in Bahrain earlier this year.
McCullough started the first 16 games of the 2014-15 campaign for the Orange as a freshman and posted averages of 9.3 points and 6.9 rebounds before suffering a season-ending knee injury to prematurely end his only season with the program.
“I was around the program when Chris was playing, so I know what type of player he was,” said Eric Devendorf, a former SU standout in his seventh year for Boeheim’s Army, who also served on the SU coaching staff during McCullough’s lone season.
“He’s an NBA talent, a guy who works hard and a good guy to be around, so to add somebody like that to our team makes all the difference in the world,” Devendorf added. “You saw what he’s been doing when he gets the ball in one-on-one situations, he makes NBA-type shots.”
Boeheim’s Army was eliminated in last year’s TBT quarterfinals by Sideline Cancer and lost to The Golden Eagles in a previous TBT matchup in 2018.
The SU alumni squad, which added four overseas veterans and a pair of multiple-time TBT champions from outside the Orange circle for this summer, is aiming for its first TBT title in seven attempts.
