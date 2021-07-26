PEORIA, Ill. — Chris McCullough scored the final four points for third-seeded Boeheim’s Army to close a 68-62 victory over No. 11 HeartFire and advance past the second round in The Basketball Tournament on Monday night at the Peoria Civic Center.
Keifer Sykes scored a team-high 17 points off the bench to lead Boeheim’s Army into the TBT third round for a 9 p.m. game Wednesday night against either No. 7 Always A Brave or No. 15 Jackson, TN UnderDawgs.
Boeheim’s Army is among the last 16 teams remaining in the single-elimination, $1 million winner-take-all open pro tourney and is aiming for its first title in its seventh straight year competing.
The team comprised by and around Syracuse University men’s basketball alumni relied on its new influx of outside talent to secure the back-and-forth win that featured eight second-half lead changes.
D.J. Kennedy — the former St. John’s standout and four-time TBT champion with Overseas Elite — scored 10 points to go with a team-high eight rebounds, while Boston College alum Tyrese Rice added eight points and guided the closing run.
Rice sank a 3-pointer to give Boeheim’s Army a 62-61 edge, taking the advantage for good during the Elam’s Ending in which each team was chasing the target score of 67 for the victory.
Rice later set up McCullough for a fast-break dunk to push the edge to 66-61. McCullough, the former SU center, then scored the last of his nine points on a mid-range pull-up jumper with the shot-clock buzzer sounding to secure the win.
Boeheim’s Army rode 17 bench points to a 38-26 lead at halftime — fueled by Sykes, the Wisconsin-Green Bay alum, along with former SU star C.J. Fair, who contributed all his seven points before the break.
HeartFire opened the second half on a 16-3 run to take their first advantage since the early stages at 42-41 about five minutes into the third quarter. The lead was exchanged multiple times until Boeheim’s Army seized the 59-58 advantage entering the Elam’s Ending.
