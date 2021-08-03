Keifer Sykes drained a pull-up shot from behind the 3-point arc to give Boeheim’s Army The Basketball Tournament championship and the $1 million, winner-take-all prize on Tuesday night.
Sykes scored a game-high 21 points, including the game-winner in the Elam Ending, to lift Boeheim’s Army to a 69-67 victory over Team-23 in the TBT final at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.
Boeheim’s Army — the team founded by SU alumni that added four non-Orange players for this year, Sykes among them — won its first TBT title in seven attempts.
The inspiration for their team moniker, Hall of Fame SU coach Jim Boeheim, was watching from the sidelines with his family and embraced team captain and emotional leader, former SU star guard Eric Devendorf, during the celebration after the victory.
Sykes opened the Elam Ending by drawing a foul and connecting on three free throws, and D.J. Kennedy scored on a put-back before Sykes eventually finished the victory with his deep pull-up off the dribble.
His shot ended an intense and often-times chippy clash that ended with 13 lead changes and seven ties. Neither team led by more than six points throughout.
Sykes — the former Horizon League Player of the Year for Wisconsin-Green Bay who has since shined overseas — shot 7-for-11 to lead Boeheim’s Army, including a 3-for-6 mark on 3-point field goals. His clutch performance coincided with his son’s birthday.
Kennedy, another newcomer to Boeheim’s Army who had previously won four TBT titles with Overseas Elite, added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Chris McCullough added nine points and a team-high nine rebounds for Boeheim’s Army, which overcame the loss of starter Deandre Fox after he limped off the court in the first quarter with an apparent groin injury. Fox was a three-time TBT champion with Overseas Elite before joining as a key contributor to Boeheim’s Army this year.
Devendorf made 2 of 3 shots off the bench for five points as the only Boeheim’s Army player to represent the squad in each of its seven years of existence.
Campbell alum Eric Griffin scored 16 points to lead Team-23, which is a collection of 14 players representing 14 different college basketball programs.
Boeheim’s Army improved to 20-6 all-time in TBT games and had never previously reached the final.
