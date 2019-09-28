BEAVER FALLS — After a one-point loss to Onondaga last week knocked Beaver River out of the top 15 Class D state rankings, the Beavers returned home and took their frustration out on Sandy Creek, defeating the Comets 29-12 in a Section 3 Class D football game Saturday.
The Beavers had all of the momentum going into the half. With no time left on the clock, a defensive pass interference gave Beaver River one more chance to score with the ball on the Sandy Creek 14-yard line. Sam Bush took the snap, rolled out right and found Noah Zehr in the end zone, and a successful two-point conversion made it 15-0 Beaver River at the end of two quarters.
But not long after the third quarter began, Sandy Creek (0-4) chipped away at the Beaver River lead. Adam Hilton capped off the Comets’ opening drive of the second half with a 20-yard touchdown run and then five minutes later Taylib Kimball ran it in from two yards out for the Comets’ second touchdown of the quarter.
Sandy Creek, at one point trailing by two touchdowns, was only a field goal away from tying the game. The evaporated lead caught the Beaver River sideline off guard.
“It did come as a surprise, but I mean, it’s Sandy Creek. We’ve lost to them many times,” Beaver River’s Nathaniel Erker said. “We had no idea it was coming but all we had to do was keep our heads up and keep pushing.”
The Beavers (3-1) thwarted every Comets drive for the remainder of the game, something that coach Matt Lyndaker praised his team for after the game.
“We expect a lot out of them, especially the veterans and the captains, they need to do it because the kids will feed off of them,” Lyndaker said. “So, if something is not going right, they need to fix that and basically step up.”
Connor Edick, a junior, is one of those captains and again had a solid performance on defense — a task made more difficult Saturday due to the fact that Sandy Creek featured five different runners carrying the ball and three different receivers making catches.
“We just had to stay focused, make sure we kept to our assignments and it worked out,” Edick said. “There’s a lot of communication, you have to tell everybody what to do and it takes a lot to stop a good team like Sandy Creek.”
Edick also left a mark running the ball, finishing with 54 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. His performance complemented Erker who finished with 122 yards and also scored a touchdown.
“He’s a tough runner, he’s got that speed that is deceiving,” Lyndaker said of Edick.
The running game as a whole served as the backbone of the Beaver River offense. The Beavers ran the ball 41 times, which allowed Sam Bush to limit his pass attempts to only 16. He finished with 87 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, one of which was set up by the run game.
“I told them this morning, we have to start running the ball effectively,” Lyndaker said. “I think today was one of our better rushing days of the season and it made Sam realize he doesn’t have to do everything on his own.”
The Beavers are tied for second in Class D with three regular season games remaining. They will play Thousand Islands next week before facing the Frankfort-Schuyler (4-0) and Dolgeville (3-1), the two teams that are in front of the Beavers.
Thousand Islands, like Sandy Creek, has struggled this season, but Lyndaker has told his team to not overlook anyone. “In practice this week, coach told us that if we made every single effort and brought everything we had in our bodies, we’d be a good team,” Erker said. “But our division, it’s a hard division to play in and we just have to bring it every time because if we don’t it will turn right on over for us and we won’t be good.”
