Simone Biles on Sunday became the most decorated gymnast in world championship history, winning gold medals in the balance beam and the floor exercise to increase her career medal total in the championships to 25.
The record medal count — one more than the previous high, held for more than two decades by Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus — strengthened the case of those who already consider Biles, at 22, to be the greatest gymnast of all time.
Biles’ victory in the floor exercise was not a surprise; she had been favored to win. But she jumped out of her seat when she saw her score on the balance beam, which has proved far more challenging for her in recent years. She had to grab the beam to keep her balance in two recent major finals, at the Rio Games and at last year’s worlds, and settled for the bronze each time.
Her milestone extended a ruthless run of efficiency at the world championships last week in Stuttgart, Germany. On Tuesday, Biles led the American women to their fifth consecutive gold medal in the team competition, becoming the most decorated woman, with 21 career medals. Two days later, she steamrollered her rivals in the all-around event, cruising to a first-place finish by an impressive margin of 2.1 points. On Saturday, she tied Scherbo by claiming the gold in the vault.
Perhaps most impressive? Of her 25 career medals at worlds, 19 were gold.
Biles began her senior gymnastics career in 2013. That year, at 16, she earned her first four medals at the world championships in Antwerp, Belgium, including golds in the all-around and the floor exercise.
In 2016, Biles’ four gold medals and generally dominant showing at the 2016 Olympic Games made her an international celebrity. Her profile most likely will only grow next summer in Tokyo, where she is widely expected to add to her collection of five Olympic medals.
