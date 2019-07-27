BOYS LACROSSE
Watertown senior Darin Vandewater and Lowville senior Chad Bach were both part of the Central region team that went unbeaten at the New York State championships last week at SUNY Binghamton.
Vandewater notched a goal and two assists in Central’s 13-2 victory over Adirondack in the title game. Central went 6-0 and beat statewide teams, including the Western New York, Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island.
More than 160 athletes from the Central New York area, including Syracuse schools, tried out for a spot on the team. Vandewater and Sweeney were the two Frontier League representatives on the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.