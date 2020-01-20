COLTON - One second half run overcame another as St. Regis Falls outscored Colton-Pierrepont 42-33 in an NAC East Division varsity girls basketball Martin Luther King Day matinee.
Kaitlyn Arcadi struck for a game-high 16 points as the Lady Saints (5-4, 4-2) worked their way to a 24-13 halftime lead then countered a 12-2 third-quarter surge by the Lady Colts (4-8, 3-5) with a decisive 18-8 in the fourth. Calista Fraser contributed 11 points toward the winning effort followed by Leah Walker with six and Leah Wheeler with five while Abby Greguire and Maisie Hastings both finished with two.
C-P was paced by Alexus Cuthbert with 10 points followed by Kiana Hogle with eight, Autumn Erwin with six and Emma Clemo with three while Jaeleigh Jacot and Isabelle Vaccaro each tallied two.
The Lady Colts are slated to play an interdivisional game at Salmon River Central on Thursday at 6 p.m.
In nonleague girls basketball action Monday, Madrid-Waddington handled Watertown IHC 60-35 and Canton fell 76-50 to Cardinal O’Hara at the Bishop Grimes tournament. Two other matchups were postponed. The interdivisional game pitting Franklin Academy at Hammond was moved to February 1 while no date was announced for the West Division contest between Harrisville and Edwards-Knox.
SATURDAY GAMES
In Saturday action, the second round of the Hermon-DeKalb Tournament saw the host Lady Green Demons claim top honors with a 51-43 win over Potsdam and Morristown tripled Parishville-Hopkinton 60-20 in the consolation game while OFA earned a 50-47 nonleague decision over Indian River.
H-D 51, Potsdam 43: Hilliary Jones fired through five three-pointers in a 19-point effort as H-D worked it way to a 27-18 halftime lead and made it stand for the championship win. Haile Bouchey connected for another 18 points followed by Kailey Hernandez with four and Mattie Lee Brabaw with three. Jordyn Whitton, Audrianna Tehonica and Abrielle Marcellus added two points each and Brianna Grant netted a free throw.
The Lady Sandstoners were led by Julia Basford with 17 points followed by Grace Mattimore with 10, Katelyn Davis with nine, Seirra Cummings with five and Wynter Langlois with two.
Potsdam is slated to host a third straight interdivisional game against Chateaugay on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Morristown 60, P-H 20: The Lady Green Rockets bolted out to a 19-8 halftime run then outscored the Lady Panthers 22-7 in the third en route to gaining consolation honors. Emma Showers and Rylie Showers poured through 19 and 18 points respectively to lead the winning effort.
Sydnie Phippen led P-H with six points. Autumn MacWilliams and Emma Bloom added five points apiece followed by Kelly Bloom with two and Brenna Woods with one.
Basford and MacWilliams were named to the all-tournament team for their efforts over the weekend. Bouchey was named MVP while Whitton and Rylie Showers rounded out the all-tourney selections.
The Lady Panthers are slated to host an interdivisional game against Lisbon on Friday starting at 7:15 p.m.
BOYS HOOPS
In boys basketball games played Monday, Madrid-Waddington outscored NAC East rival Brushton-Moira 77-70 and Harrisville beat West rival Hammond 86-54 while Lisbon dropped a 73-45 nonleague decision to AuSable Valley while another nonleague game pitting Alexandria Central at Parishville-Hopkinton was postponed.
M-W 77, BMC 70: At Brushton, the Yellowjackets (10-3, 6-1) worked their way to a 36-30 halftime lead then traded baskets with the Panthers (8-4, 5-3) in the second half. Brennan Harmer fired through a game-high 29 points to spark the winning offense. Trent Lashua chipped in 20 points followed by Drew Harmer with 12. Nick Beldock and Kyle Stoner added eight points each.
For BMC, Logan Bassett tossed through 23 points followed by Wayne Palmer with 16, Justin Kennedy with 13 and Parker Bassett with 12.
SATURDAY GAMES
Boys basketball games played Saturday saw M-W post a 65-35 interdivisional win over Edwards-Knox and Harrisville pull away to a 74-57 nonleague win over Plattsburgh High while an East Division matchup between St. Regis Falls and host Tupper Lake was postponed to February 8.
