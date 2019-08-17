WADDINGTON — Chris Johnston is five good fish away from becoming the first Canadian to ever win a Berkley Bassmaster Elite Series event.
Johnston, from Peterborough, Ontario, has been the leader after each of the first three days of the four-day competition on the St. Lawrence River and he maintained first place Saturday after catching five bass weighing 19 pounds, one ounce, for a three-day total of 66-5.
He holds a narrow lead over Chris Zaldain (Fort Worth, Texas), at 65-15. Zaldain’s Saturday total was 23-12.
In third place is Greg DiPalma, from Millville, N.J., the same hometown as Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout. DiPalma is at 64-1, just slightly ahead of Jay Yelas (Lincoln City, Ore.) and Ray Hanselman Jr. (Del Rio, Texas) at 64-0.
The first two days of the competition featured sunny skies while Saturday was overcast with occasional rain. That changed the strategy of some of the competitors who were fishing shallow, trying to catch bass they could see in the water from their boats. Saturday’s weather made that more difficult.
Johnston was challenged early in the day when a 5-1/2 pound bass he tried to catch got away. He started the competition with 24 pounds, 7 ounces, then went down to 22-13 on Friday and failed to hit 20 pounds Saturday.
“It’s nerve-wracking, that’s for sure,” Johnston said of maintaining the lead. “I wouldn’t be as nervous if it was in Florida, or something, but this being basically my home pond, as close as bass will ever come, with half the fans being Canadian, I feel like there’s a lot of pressure. I’m hoping I don’t disappoint anyone, that’s for sure. There’s probably 10 or 15 relatives (watching).
“I’ll see how close it is. That will weigh on my decision, big-time, what I do (Sunday).”
Zaldain began the third day of competition in 10th place and only 10 competitors advanced to today’s final round. But he was not nervous about beginning his round in a perilous position. Zaldain has been fishing close to Lake Ontario, about 75 minutes away via boat from the weigh station in Waddington.
“I love this place,” Zaldain said. “Tournament bass fishing is all about making decisions and changes on the fly. Today we had a big, big weather change, so a depth range that I had been fishing all through practice and the first two days of the tournament, was no good. My first three awesome areas did not produce, so I made a simple adjustment and went a little deeper. (Sunday) the conditions will change again and I just have to stay on top of them.
“I am within striking distance (Sunday). (Bass) are still there. I found a school of them. I’ve had two seconds this year, several top 10 finishes, the pressure no longer gets to me. This is my eighth year, my fifth time in Waddington, so the pressure no longer gets to me. It’s just go out and have fun. To make those adjustments on the water you have to be comfortable with what you are doing. You have to have confidence in what you are doing.”
DiPalma entered Saturday’s competition in third place and remains there heading into the final round.
“The bite got a lot tougher, less bites and the way they were biting,” DiPalma said. “Today was really hard to get them to commit. I’m fishing from 20 (feet down) on top to 35 on the bottom. I will hold from the position I am in and hope for the best (Sunday). I’m going to need probably 23 (Sunday), maybe 24. (Johnston) knows this place way too well and I don’t know it at all.”
