CARTHAGE — With a potential playoff berth within reach and the postseason on the horizon, quarterback Manuel Grice and his Carthage Revolution teammates were seeking a bounce-back win Saturday night.
Sparked by Grice and wide receiver Zach Todd, the Revolution delivered just that in a convincing 33-3 victory over the Tri-Valley Warriors in a Northeastern Football Alliance game at Carthage High School.
Like they have done for most of the season, Grice and Todd — a pair of Fort Drum soldiers — led the way, this time hooking up for three touchdowns through the air to propel Carthage offensively.
“They read each other well and they both played well tonight, which is what we need,” Revolution coach Leon Eldridge, Jr. said.
The Revolution (4-6), which had lost its five previous games, needed a win to boost their playoff chances in the NFA’s AAA Liberty Division.
“We’ve had our struggles, but through it all, we’re still a team,” Todd said. “We know how to play football, we have a good team, we just have to learn to do what we do every week.”
“It’s big, because it only takes one win to get to the next one to change our culture,” Grice said. “Now have to keep the momentum going. ... We’re family, so win, lose or draw — we just stick together.”
Grice, who was benched and didn’t start in a 19-14 loss against Charlotte last Saturday, this time got the start against Tri-Valley and didn’t disappoint as he completed 13 of 22 passes for 288 yards and the three scores.
“With Manny, the last game we pulled him and he didn’t start,” Eldridge Jr. said. “But he came back this game with a little fire in his eyes and he delivered the ball on time. That’s what we’ve been asking from him all year and tonight he proved that he could do that.”
Todd hauled in eight catches, with six of them coming in the first half, for 186 yards as he continues to develop chemistry with Grice on the field.
“Me and him are real good buddies,” Todd said. “We like to get on the field and once that connection gets going, it’s a lot of fun.”
Grice said of Todd: “He’s my security blanket, I know with anything, I can just go to him, regardless of the situation. When I’m in trouble, I can look up and know he’s going to make a play.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Carthage scored a pair of touchdowns in the second, the first score set up by a 36-yard punt return by Dallas Wade to Tri-Valley’s 4-yard line.
Two plays later, Jamal Finkly scored on a two-yard scoring plunge for a 7-0 Revolution lead with 8:08 left in the first half.
Then on their next possession, Todd scampered 55 yards on a Grice pass for his first touchdown of the night and a 14-0 Carthage advantage.
“It took a little bit, we’re just searching for that one play, that one drive to just set us off and we’re going to get it,” said Grice, a Rochester native.
After Tri-Valley (2-6) drew within 14-3 on a 42-yard field goal by Dawson Cook on its opening drive of the second half, Carthage struck quickly early in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Todd scored on a 57-yard strike from Grice, speeding down the left sideline for a score and a 21-3 lead with 11:54 left. After the Revolution recovered a Warriors’ fumble at midfield on the ensuing kickoff. just three plays later, Todd hauled in an eight-yard scoring pass from Grice with 9:58 remaining.
Also for Carthage, wideout Jordan Vance totaled 67 receiving yards on three catches.
The Revolution’s defense put the finishing touches on the win as Tyrell Cochran recovered a fumble in the end zone for the final score with 3:44 left.
The top four teams in the Liberty Division will qualify for the playoffs, according to Eldridge.
Carthage remains in fifth place in the division and trails the fourth-place Upstate Predators by one-half game, but Eldridge Jr. is confident his team will make the postseason.
“We have one more game, so hopefully this will give us that momentum push that we need and get everything in gear,” said Eldridge Jr., whose team started the season 3-1. “We’re still missing roughly 20 players so it’s tough, we’re putting people in positions they never played before. But we came together Sometimes playing with less, you play with more.”
The Revolution has one game remaining in the regular season as it will host the Broome County Stallions at 7 p.m next Saturday.
“We’ve got a tough opponent next week, so we have to beat them,” added Todd, a Pennsylvania native who works as a helicopter mechanic with the Army.
Last year, the Revolution went 0-10 in the NFA a year after winning the league’s AA Division crown in 2017, which was the franchise’s first championship.
