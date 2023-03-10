SYRACUSE — Trevor Boyce got off to a scorching start, but the Central Square boys basketball team was ultimately unable to fend off defending champion New Hartford on Sunday in the Section 3 Class A championship game.

Zach Philipkoski scored 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to lead a stunning comeback as the fifth-seeded Spartans beat the No. 2 Redhawks, 65-60, in the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College for their second straight sectional crown.

