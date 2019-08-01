OGDENSBURG - Chip’s Place-CKON of Potsdam moved one win closer to completing an undefeated North Country Men’s Summer Soccer regular season by pulling away to a 7-1 decision over Ogdensburg Pepsi as the Kennedy School Field on Sunday.
Ted Cook led the way offensively with four goals as the Potsdam-based contingent improved to 15-0 heading into Wednesday’s league finale against S&L Electric of Colton at the SUNY Potsdam turf field. Meer tallied a goal and three assists in the winning effort. Kaden Conners (1 assist) and Mac Lazare struck for the other goals while Tim Cook, Jr., Tim Cook, Sr., and Clayton Jones each logged an assist and Johnny Miller made five saves backstopping the win.
Max Ahrens broke through for the lone Ogdensburg Pepsi goal while Nate Beaulieu stood tall turning aside 12 of the shots he faced.
S&L Electric clinched the second seed for the upcoming playoffs with a 2-0 win over Lisbon in another game played Sunday evening.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
The North Country Women’s Summer Soccer regular season closed with three make-up games on Tuesday. All eight teams advance to the playoffs starting on Thursday with top-seeded Potsdam hosting Madrid-Waddington at the SUNY Potsdam turf field. Second-seeded Akwesasne and third-seeded Canton will also be hosting first-round games. The rest of the seedings depended on the outcome of the Tuesday matchups. Heuvelton entered as the fourth seed just one point ahead of Gouverneur with the two slated to close out the regular season against each other. Colton-Parishville and Massena could also move up depending on their final games.
