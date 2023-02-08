College basketball: St. Lawrence University surges late for women’s victory over SUNY Poly

UTICA — The St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team overcame a slow start to defeat SUNY Poly 60-53 in a nonconference game Tuesday night.
The Saints (13-7 overall) trailed 16-9 after the first quarter but outscored SUNY Poly 33-20 in the second and third quarters to produce their fifth straight win.
Olivia Middleton scored 18 points to lead SLU. Cam Roberts scored 13 points and Shannon Rhone added 11, while Olivia Barringer grabbed 12 rebounds.
Molly Burdick led SUNY Poly (12-12) with 21 points.
• Jefferson Community College defeated Finger Lakes CC 75-46 in a Mid-State Athletic Conference women’s basketball game at JCC. The Cannoneers improved their record to 12-5 overall and 7-1 in the conference against the Lakers (1-19, 0-9). No other information was available.
Ikechuckwu Ezike Jr. and Kristan Lewis each scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures as Jefferson Community College rolled to the Mid-State Athletic Conference win at JCC.
Isaiah Lemon added 16 points for the Cannoneers (8-13, 6-6), who jumped out to a 60-27 halftime lead and snapped a three-game losing streak.
Finger Lakes is 0-24, 0-12.
