College basketball: St. Lawrence University surges late for women’s victory over SUNY Poly

UTICA — The St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team overcame a slow start to defeat SUNY Poly 60-53 in a nonconference game Tuesday night.

The Saints (13-7 overall) trailed 16-9 after the first quarter but outscored SUNY Poly 33-20 in the second and third quarters to produce their fifth straight win.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.