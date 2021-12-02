SYRACUSE — Individual game tickets for the Syracuse University men’s basketball game against Duke, slated for 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Carrier Dome, will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14.
In the meantime, members of the Legends Society, Cuse Athletics Fund, season-ticket holders, and SU alumni will be given priority through pre-sale opportunities.
The matchup will be the last regular-season clash between Hall of Fame coaches Jim Boeheim of SU and Mike Krzyzewski of Duke, with the latter having announced intentions to retire following the season.
Individual game tickets will start at $90 for pre-sales and will fluctuate based on market. The best chance to guarantee entry to the game is a season ticket, still available starting at $250, or a special nine-game Saturday plan for $400 including the game against Duke as one of seven ACC outings.
Tickets can be purchased online at cuse.com/tickets and more information can be found on the official SU athletics website, cuse.com.
