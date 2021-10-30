SYRACUSE — Syracuse University football running back Sean Tucker arose in time to inflict terror on his latest Atlantic Coast Conference victim to highlight Halloween weekend in the Carrier Dome.
Tucker ran for a career-high 207 yards on 26 carries, including a third-quarter touchdown run of 51 yards to spark a timely scoring spree that lifted the Orange to a 21-6 victory over the Boston College Eagles in front of 32,022 fans Saturday afternoon at the Dome.
Syracuse (5-4 overall, 2-3 ACC) won its second straight game entering a long-awaited bye week and will return to play Nov. 13 at the Louisville Cardinals at a time to be determined.
“I definitely have to give credit to my offensive line, they were opening up holes the whole game, definitely more in the second half, getting me to the second level,” Tucker said afterward. “We just have a couple more games left, so I’m definitely trying to push myself.”
Tucker zipped through a hole and ran 51 yards untouched with a burst to the end zone to give SU its first advantage, 7-6, following the extra point with seven minutes and 52 seconds left in the third quarter.
The anxious crowd erupted and SU rode a wave of momentum thereafter.
On its next possession, quarterback Garrett Shrader faked a handoff to Tucker and found room down the right sideline, gliding 48 yards for a touchdown to push the SU advantage to 14-6 with 4:27 left in the third. A pair of BC defensive players bit on the fake handoff and jumped Tucker, allowing Shrader to find the edge.
After a second straight three-and-out by BC, Courtney Jackson returned the ensuing punt 64 yards for the score with three minutes left in the third to extend SU’s edge to 21-6, capping off a sequence of 21 unanswered points in less than five minutes.
The Eagles never recovered and were stuffed on a 4th-and-goal run from two yards out with 4:13 left in the game on the only possession in which they threatened to score after SU seized control.
“There’s no doubt (Tucker’s TD run) ignited it,” SU coach Dino Babers said. “I think back to the defense being able to keep those touchdowns off the board and keeping them to field goals, and keeping us within reach, within hope of one quick strike whether it goes through the air or it goes on the ground.”
Kingsley Jonathan provided a career-best three sacks, which is eighth highest single-game total in Orange history. Linebacker Stefon Thompson added 1 ½ sacks on a team-high seven tackles as the SU defense held an ACC foe out of the end zone for the first time since November 2019.
Syracuse was stifled offensively in the first half and held to just 117 yards of offense while committing three false start penalties before busting out after the break.
“We didn’t come out ready to play in the first half, the defense did a great job not allowing a touchdown all night,” Shrader said. “It was little adjustments, we got movement and a couple first downs, then Sean broke it and took off. We were only one play away, and that really carried the momentum.”
Tucker extended his team-record streak of 100-yard rushing outings to seven and ended the game with a total of 1,267 rushing yards on the year thus far, good for the third highest single-season mark ever for SU. He is closing in on the team record of 1,372 established by Joe Morris in 1979.
Tucker also ended the day as the FBS leader in rushing yards, keeping pace ahead of Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III (1,194) despite the latter recording 197 yards and five touchdowns earlier in the day.
“It definitely means a lot,” Tucker said of the SU rushing record in his sites. “If I’ll be able to reach that, it definitely shows all the hard work that I’ve put into this game and the hard work in the offseason, so it’s definitely something that I’m trying to do.”
Syracuse’s previous five games had been decided by seven points or less, representing the longest such stretch in program history that was ended comfortably with Saturday’s victory.
The Orange will now look to re-energize for a three-game stretch to close the regular season, needing just one victory to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.
“That gives the guys who came back the chance to go to a bowl game and really show what they can do,” said Jonathan, one of six returning seniors, on the chance to get to six wins. “For the whole team, the whole work during the offseason and in spring ball, it’s going to come into fruition being that we can go to a bowl game and show what we got.”
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers hauled in six catches for 116 yards, including a pair of long receptions to help set up each field goal drive for the Eagles (4-4, 0-4).
