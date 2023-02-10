POTSDAM — This weekend is Clarkson University’s annual Cold Out/Gold Out alumni event and three former men’s hockey players, including longtime Potsdam resident Mel Tomalty, are being inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Tomalty, who is originally from Brownsburg, Quebec, played for Clarkson from 1957-60. In 59 games he totaled 57 goals and 58 assists for 115 points. He also played on the first men’s lacrosse team at Clarkson.
Tomalty has been a member of the math department at SUNY Canton for 36 years, serving as chairman for the last seven.
Tomalty, who served as a high school hockey coach at Potsdam, and also was a longtime Section 10 referee in soccer and lacrosse, was inducted into the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2013.
Joining Tomalty is former Clarkson player, coach and athletic director Bill O’Flaherty, as well as former NHL executive Mike Smith and longtime Clarkson hockey supporter Robert Campbell.
The quartet will have a public unveiling of their Hall of Fame plaques in Cheel Arena at 5 p.m. Saturday.
O’Flaherty coached Clarkson from 1979-85 after working as an assistant coach for Jerry York. He compiled a 134-59-12 record and won two ECAC Hockey regular-season titles and led Clarkson to three NCAA Tournament appearances.
He played at Clarkson from 1967-70 and was the school’s athletic director from 1984-97.
After Clarkson he worked various scouting and administrative jobs in the NHL for the Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers.
Mike Smith played for Clarkson from 1965-67 and then was an executive with the Winnipeg Jets, Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs.
Campbell (1961) is a longtime men’s and women’s hockey supporter who contributed to the Cheel Arena and Walker Arena renovations. He also played hockey for the Golden Knights.
Non-hockey inductees are St. Regis Falls native Sara Artus (volleyball, 2011), Tim Barcomb (baseball, 2003), David Kinney (baseball, 2012) and Joe Zebrowski (men’s lacrosse, 2005).
REID HIRED AS JUNIOR COACH
Massena native Matt Reid, who played for Clarkson from 1996-99, was recently named the head coach of a new junior team, the Pennsylvania Huntsmen of the Eastern Hockey League.
The team, which will play in Exton, Pa., near Philadelphia, will become a junior “A” team, which is the highest level of junior hockey.
They are fielding a junior “B” team this season and are 21-12-2 so far.
Reid played professional hockey from 2000-09 at various levels, including in the American Hockey League for Portland, Bridgeport and Hershey.
He played in 103 games at Clarkson, recording 30 goals and 25 assists. He was part of Clarkson’s 1999 ECAC Hockey championship team and played in three NCAA Tournaments.
Reid has spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach for Team Maryland and he also runs his own hockey training school, the Reider Academy in the spring and summer.
With six games left in the regular season, the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team finds itself just one point behind Colgate for fourth place in the ECAC Hockey standings.
The top four teams earn a first-round bye and avoid having to play a single-elimination game in the first weekend of the playoffs.
SLU could have moved into fourth place last weekend but was upset 4-0 by Yale on Saturday night.
“We are trying to get into a top-four spot,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said a week ago. “That bye in the first round is huge. The parity in this league is crucial. When you get into that fifth spot and you are No. 5 playing 12, it can go either way.”
