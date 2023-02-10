POTSDAM — This weekend is Clarkson University’s annual Cold Out/Gold Out alumni event and three former men’s hockey players, including longtime Potsdam resident Mel Tomalty, are being inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Tomalty, who is originally from Brownsburg, Quebec, played for Clarkson from 1957-60. In 59 games he totaled 57 goals and 58 assists for 115 points. He also played on the first men’s lacrosse team at Clarkson.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.