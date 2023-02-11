CANTON — With most of their mothers in attendance, watching from the upper seating area, members of the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team moved into fourth place in the ECAC Hockey standings with a 6-2 victory over Princeton on Friday night at Appleton Arena.
SLU (15-14 overall, 10-7 conference) moved two points ahead of Colgate, who lost 3-2 at Cornell. The top four teams earn a first-round playoff bye and host a best-of-three quarterfinal series for the right to advance to the championship weekend in Lake Placid.
“I didn’t think our first period was great but we got better as the game went on and managed the puck better,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “We took control of the game. It was good to see our power play get a goal as well.”
The Saints jumped on Princeton (11-13, 7-10) with two goals in the first 15 minutes, 11 seconds.
Cameron Buhl scored first at 5 minutes, 27 seconds, off a nice pass from Philippe Chapleau. Buhl took his shot from the dot in a faceoff circle and Princeton goalie Ethan Pearson was injured on the play and replaced by Aidan Porter.
“What a pass,” Buhl said of Chapleau. “He made a great play right across. (Top four) is something we had our eyes set on at the beginning of the season and something we’ll keep riding high on.”
Felikss Gavars gave the Saints a 2-0 lead later in the opening period with a shot from behind the circle near the boards. The Saints scored on two of their first three shots on goal.
Princeton answered when Brendan Gorman scored with 5.5 seconds left in the first period to cut the lead to 2-1.
“You can lose momentum, but I thought our mind-set was pretty good between periods,” Brekke said. “Our team addressed it. We came out and did a pretty good job in the next 20 minutes.”
SLU extended the lead to 3-1 five minutes into the second period on another long shot, this one from defenseman Luke Salem that appeared to deflect off a Princeton defender.
Chapleau claimed a goal of his own at 16:20 of the second period during a power play to extend SLU’s lead to 4-1. It was also his first goal of the year.
“To be honest I had no idea I scored a goal,” Chapleau said. “I just saw the reaction of my teammates. It was huge. The first one is always huge and I just have to build on it.”
Justin Paul, who had missed 20 straight games after hurting his collarbone in the conference opener against Rensselaer, not only returned to action Friday but scored a goal at 7:49 of the third period to give SLU a 5-1 lead.
“The goal was just an added bonus,” Paul said. “The win was huge, that was great to experience. When you are watching from the crowd that’s the biggest thing you miss, winning with the guys and experiencing that thrill.”
Princeton countered with a goal from Jack Cronin at 9:04 but Buhl picked up his second goal of the game at 12:20 to end the scoring.
Yaniv Perets made 16 saves as the Bobcats shut out Clarkson (12-14-3, 6-9-2) in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena.
Collin Graf scored for the Bobcats (23-3-3, 15-2) in the second period and T.J. Friedman and Sam Lipkin added goals in the third period.
