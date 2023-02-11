CANTON — With most of their mothers in attendance, watching from the upper seating area, members of the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team moved into fourth place in the ECAC Hockey standings with a 6-2 victory over Princeton on Friday night at Appleton Arena.

SLU (15-14 overall, 10-7 conference) moved two points ahead of Colgate, who lost 3-2 at Cornell. The top four teams earn a first-round playoff bye and host a best-of-three quarterfinal series for the right to advance to the championship weekend in Lake Placid.

