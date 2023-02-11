SYRACUSE — Georgia Woolley is lighting up the scoreboard the same way she brightens the room for the Syracuse University women’s basketball team.
The sophomore guard contributed 20 points and four steals to spark SU to a 75-67 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over No. 14/16 North Carolina on Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome for the first win over a ranked opponent under head coach Felisha Legette-Jack.
Woolley’s performance capped off her best five-game stretch since joining the Orange as a transfer from Buffalo soon after Legette-Jack was hired from UB last March.
The 6-foot native of Brisbane, Australia, has also served as a consistent source of humor and positive energy off the court throughout the campaign, according to her coach and teammates.
Woolley’s presence has eased the pressure as Syracuse (16-9 overall, 7-7 ACC) chases a berth in the NCAA Tournament amid a stretch of three straight games against ranked ACC teams.
“You can put her in the middle of anybody or anything and she will have a fantastic time, not a good time, a fantastic time,” Legette-Jack said. “Everybody around her seems to be enjoying themselves as well, and that’s what makes her special. ... I think what she brings is joy, the ability to smile, the ability to feel good in your own skin.”
Woolley has produced three of her five 20-point performances over the last five games — scoring 17 or more in each outing while averaging 19 points per game. She has made 13 total 3-pointers at a 41 percent rate, is 24-for-30 on free throws, and tallied 13 steals in that span.
Woolley has topped 15 points in seven games this season, including each of the last five, and will aim to extend her scoring surge when SU plays at 10th-ranked Notre Dame at 4 p.m. Sunday in South Bend, Ind.
She preceded the recent productive stretch with consecutive two-point outings and was briefly out of the starting lineup before returning to the first unit for the past three games.
“I really just have tried to take my focus to having fun and getting back into how I play,” Woolley said. “I feel like when I have fun, I play my best, and I’m focused of course, but that’s what I’ve been trying to do.”
Woolley’s sense of humor is on display instantly at practices and media gatherings. Earlier this week as SU wrapped up practice with each player taking a free throw, her run of high-fives through the line on the baseline took just a bit longer than others after she made her shot.
Some of her teammates pulled their hand back or leaned in for some kind of verbal exchange as she passed by, all followed by laughter, as they ended another tough session preparing for a grueling schedule.
She then left the media session that followed waving peace signs and marching off as her awaiting teammate — Saniaa Wilson, a fellow sophomore transfer from UB — simply laughed and shook her head.
“Georgia is a unique character, absolutely love her on and off the court,” said Wilson, a Rochester native. “She’s a competitor, so I love that I get to feed off that and she can feed off me, it’s just someone that you want to play with. ... She’s always locked in, and she’s like that off the court, she’s always fun and joyful and bubbly.”
Woolley plays an enjoyable, fast-paced style and thrives in transition. She uses her length and energy on defense to create fast-break chances, can handle the ball and distribute, pull up from behind the 3-point arc, and quickly pile up points as she did in SU’s key triumph over UNC.
Woolley scored 10 points in the opening four minutes of the third quarter to help turn a two-point halftime deficit into a 63-48 edge entering the fourth.
“I just kind of try to bring that energy,” Woolley said. “Sometimes it’s hard, and you just want to make it easier for other people, and it becomes easier for yourself when you can do that.”
Woolley and Wilson were the first to join the Orange upon Legette-Jack’s hiring after each started their respective careers under the head coach at UB.
Woolley was the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year for the Bulls last season, starting the final 24 games as a rookie with averages of 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 steals with 51 total 3-pointers to rank second on the team and play a key role in their tourney appearance.
Woolley was a top-20 high school recruit from the same hometown as the all-time SU assists leader, Tiana Mangakahia.
SU BRACKETOLOGY LATEST
Syracuse enters the weekend as one of the “First four out,” for the women’s NCAA Tournament according to ESPN prognosticator Charlie Creme.
They were in the same position ahead of the UNC victory with the caveat from Creme that SU would enter the field by winning two of its next three games.
Syracuse produced the first necessary win and will next play at No. 10 Notre Dame on Sunday, and at No. 19/24 Florida State next Thursday.
The Orange entered Friday at No. 60 in the NCAA Net Rankings and has four regular-season games left before the ACC Tournament.
FAIR HITS MILESTONE
Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair became the second active NCAA Division I player to score 2,500 career points during a win over Boston College last Sunday in the JMA Dome.
The Rochester native, in her first season as a transfer from UB, has scored double figures in all 25 games with 14 performances of 20 or more points at SU. She enters the weekend with 2,538 total points and her career scoring average of 22.5 is the fourth-best among all active players.
Fair is averaging 20.1 points per game to rank 20th nationally and second in the ACC this year. She is a top-10 finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award presented annually to the top point guard in the country.
HYMAN RETURNS
Redshirt junior guard Teisha Hyman returned from a two-game absence on Thursday to score nine points off the bench in SU’s victory over North Carolina.
The returning All-ACC honorable mention selection is averaging 11.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and nearly two steals per game for SU but was forced to sit the previous two games with lower leg discomfort. Legette-Jack categorized Hyman at “80 percent,” toward full health following the victory.
