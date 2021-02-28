SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University women’s basketball team was unable to finish after an electrifying fourth-quarter comeback, ending an emotionally charged home finale in heartbreak on Sunday in the Carrier Dome.
Kiara Lewis scored a season-high 29 points to help the Orange erase a 13-point deficit during the fourth quarter, but No. 2/4-ranked North Carolina State regained the advantage and held on for the 68-61 Atlantic Coast Conference victory to end the regular season for both teams.
Syracuse fell to 12-7 overall and 9-7 in the ACC and will enter the conference tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., as the No. 5 seed. The Orange is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with a second-round game against either No. 13 Pittsburgh or No. 14 Boston College.
Elissa Cunane and Jada Boyd scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, to lead the Wolfpack (17-2, 12-2), while Raina Perez scored six of her 11 points over the last 30 seconds at the free-throw line to close out the victory. North Carolina State is the second seed for the ACC Tournament and has a bye into the quarterfinals.
Syracuse fifth-year point guard Tiana Mangakahia added 10 points, five assists and three steals in her last career game in the Dome on senior day and SU’s “Play 4 Kay,” outing which featured custom pink uniforms made to tribute Mangakahia and raise awareness for breast cancer.
“I was just reflecting back to when I first got to Syracuse and it’s been such a journey, and so walking off the court, I just felt very grateful and thankful,” said Mangakahia, who started every game but one this year after sitting out last season while recovering from Stage 2 breast cancer.
“Reflecting back on what I went through and all the people going through what I had to go through, I just really wanted to play hard,” she added. “I didn’t have my best game, but I was just thankful that I could play.”
The Wolfpack held a 51-38 edge opening the final quarter, but the Orange stormed back with a 16-2 run to take the advantage midway through the fourth.
Lewis spun inside and scored, then following a steal in the backcourt, she drained a 3-pointer to put SU ahead, 54-53, with five minutes and 25 seconds left. She later drove and scored on a pull-up to extend the SU advantage to 58-55 with three minutes left before N.C. State regained control.
Cunane scored on a three-point play with two minutes left to give the Wolfpack the lead for good at 60-58, and Boyd scored on a put-back — recovering a blocked shot by SU forward Emily Engstler — to push the edge to 62-58 with 40 seconds left.
The riveting matchup featured 19 lead changes and the game was tied eight times.
“That’s two good teams making plays, going blow for blow,” SU 15th-year coach Quentin Hillsman said. “It was a fun game for people to watch but it’s a tough one for us to swallow.”
Lewis reached the second highest scoring total of her career and played all 40 minutes in what could also mark her final game in the Dome.
The Wolfpack had no answers as she drove, went behind the back, and spun her way to the basket throughout. She scored 10 points in the second quarter, and she hit a floater with two seconds left to give SU a 31-30 edge at halftime.
“I took my time and took what the defense gave me,” Lewis said. “I’ve been struggling this season with my shooting, so I just really wanted to take my time, it was nothing special coming into this game.”
Engstler and freshman center Kamilla Cardoso tied for the SU lead with 10 rebounds each, and Maeva Djali-Tabdi added nine points, six boards, and matched Engstler with four blocks.
Djali-Tabdi and Amaya Finklea-Guity were recognized during a pregame senior day ceremony. Three other seniors — Digna Strautmane, Lewis, and Mangakahia — celebrated senior night last year.
Wolfpack players also presented Mangakahia with a courage trophy prior to the game as a gift to commemorate her comeback from cancer. Mangakahia missed last season while recovering from the disease and enters the postseason as the national leader in assists average.
“It’s hard to be happy with my season because it’s not how good I could be, I feel like I can be better,” Mangakahia said.
“I just have to remind myself that I’m blessed to be able to play and remind myself what I went through because sometimes I take playing for granted, especially when I don’t play well. This whole season has been super hard for me just with my body shape and adjusting to playing again, but I feel like I did give it my all and I tried really hard, so I’m happy and I’m just excited for next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.