Syracuse fans will have a new channel to watch their team and the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference when the ACC Network launches at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The channel is available locally on Spectrum, DirectTV, Hulu TV Live, YouTube TV, Playstation Vue and other outlets. Dish Network, Cox and Comcast currently do not have an agreement to carry the channel.
Both DirectTV and Spectrum will carry the channel on 388.
Spectrum is the primary cable company in the area and reached an agreement with Disney and ESPN, who are the two main owners of the ACC Network, last week. The agreement was announced as part of a multi-year contract between Charter Communications (Spectrum) and Disney.
“This agreement will allow Spectrum to continue delivering to its customers popular Disney content, makes possible future distribution by Spectrum of Disney streaming services, and will begin an important collaborative effort to address the significant issue of piracy mitigation,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President for Programming Acquisition for Charter.
The ACC is the latest conference to have its own dedicated network. The Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network and SEC (Southeastern Conference) Network have their own channels. The Big Ten’s channel was launched in 2007 while the Pac-12 and SEC followed in 2012 and 2014, respectively.
ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and Raycom Media via syndication on places such as WWTI, WSTM and the YES Network, still will provide games. The network’s first college football telecast will be when defending national champion Clemson hosts Georgia Tech at 8 p.m. Aug. 29.
Syracuse doesn’t have any football games slated for the channel the first three weeks, but will have the league men’s basketball opener against defending national champion Virginia broadcast on the network Nov. 6.
n DirectTV and AT&T have not carried WWWTI ABC 50 since July due to a dispute with parent company Nexstar Broadcasting out of Irving, Texas.
WWTI airs ABC’s college football and some syndicated ACC games, including Syracuse, via Raycom. The channel also carries the Little League World Series, NBA Finals and other sporting events.
The outage also affects stations in the Syracuse, Binghamton, Rochester markets as well as six other states. ABC’s opening weekend of college football is set for Aug. 31.
