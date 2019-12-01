Alabama fell to No. 9 in Sunday’s AP Top 25, ending a record streak of 68 consecutive weeks in the top five.
The Crimson Tide (10-2) ended the regular season with a 48-45 loss at No. 15 Auburn, dropping from the No. 5 spot in last week’s poll. Alabama did move past Florida for the third-longest streak of poll appearances, reaching 210 consecutive weeks.
The top four remained unchanged, with No. 1 LSU holding a narrow lead over Ohio State, followed by Clemson and Georgia. Ohio State was No. 1 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings.
Utah is No. 5, followed by Oklahoma, Florida and Baylor.
Utah will play No. 13 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night, hoping to make a case for the four-team playoffs should LSU beat Georgia in the SEC title game on Saturday. Oklahoma and Baylor meet Saturday to decide the Big 12 champ, with the winner also rooting for a Georgia loss.
Wisconsin, which will play Ohio State for the Big Ten title, is No. 10.
Auburn jumped five spots to No. 11, followed by Penn State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Minnesota, Memphis, Michigan, Iowa, Boise State and Appalachian State.
Cincinnati is No. 21, with Virginia, Navy, Southern California and Air Force rounding out the Top 25.
