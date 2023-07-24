CANTON — Sirena Alvarez, a 2023 graduate of SUNY Canton and four-year member of the Roos women’s hockey program, is set to take her talents crosstown where she will suit up for the NCAA Division I St. Lawrence University Saints during the 2023-24 season.
Alvarez had an outstanding career with the Roos that culminated in her being named the Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) Goaltender of the Year and to the NEWHL First Team All-Conference as a senior.
“No words can describe the experiences I’ve had the past four years at SUNY Canton,” Alvarez said. “The community on campus sets you up for success on your own individual journey and provides you with a place to grow into your full potential. It truly is a hidden gem filled with amazing, down-to-earth people who care about you as a human, not just a student or an athlete. I cannot thank SUNY Canton enough for the memories, opportunities, growth, and most importantly friends that I’ve gained.”
“Sirena is so incredibly deserving of this achievement,” Head SUNY Canton Women’s Hockey Coach Kalie Grant, an alumna of the Saints women’s hockey program, said. “She was such a key part to our success, both on and off the ice, this past year. Sirena is the type of person and player you want on your team. Her commitment and drive to improve each day will align perfectly with the culture of the St. Lawrence women’s hockey team. This is such an exciting time for Sirena and our women’s hockey program at SUNY Canton! I am looking forward to seeing her in the scarlet and brown!”
Alvarez, who was also named the SUNY Canton Athletics department’s Co-Female Student-Athlete of the Year, posted a 12-10-1 mark with a .920 save percentage and 2.51 goals against average recording five shutouts during her final season with the Roos. She stopped 664 shots, which ranked second among NEWHL goaltenders. Alvarez was instrumental in helping the Roos tie a program record with 14 wins and set a new program mark for conference wins (7) in a season. One of her five shutouts came when she made 33 saves in a 2-0 win v. Oswego State on Feb. 3. It was the first ever win for the Roos against the Lakers. Alvarez was named the NEWHL Goalie of the Week three times this season and on eight different occasions during her career. She was also tabbed NEWHL Second Team All-Conference following the 2021-22 season. Alvarez finishes with the Roos program record for career shutouts with 13 and a career record of 30-23-3.
“To my coaches and teammates, thank you for letting me express myself with no judgement, and always having one another’s back through the good and the bad,” Alvarez said. “Wearing the Roo jersey for the past four years has been a privilege and something that I’m very proud of. Coach Grant and Coach Clark, the impact you’ve had on my career is indescribable. I couldn’t be more excited for the future of this program and for other girls to get the college hockey experience they deserve.”
While Alvarez credits her coaches, teammates and staff for her success on the ice with the Roos, she also wanted to thank those on the academic side for helping her as she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Health and Fitness Promotion in May.
“I wouldn’t be the person I am today without the constant support and exposure to new things I didn’t even know I could do, Alvarez said. “Dr. Janet Parcell, Dr. Barat Wolfe, and Shelly Thompson, I wouldn’t be here without you, thank you for everything.”
“I am looking forward to this next chapter at St. Lawrence University and throwing on a Saints jersey next season!” Alvarez said.
