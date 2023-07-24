CANTON — Sirena Alvarez, a 2023 graduate of SUNY Canton and four-year member of the Roos women’s hockey program, is set to take her talents crosstown where she will suit up for the NCAA Division I St. Lawrence University Saints during the 2023-24 season.

Alvarez had an outstanding career with the Roos that culminated in her being named the Northeast Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) Goaltender of the Year and to the NEWHL First Team All-Conference as a senior.

